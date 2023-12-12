Iowa Park man indicted for possession of child pornography

An Iowa Park man was indicted for 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

David Hobbs Ray, 33, told Iowa Park police that he used all of his electronic devices to download child pornography and proved to be helpful to their investigation, according to allegations in court records.

Ray was free Tuesday from Wichita County Jail on $210,000 in total bonds, according to online jail records.

No caption

A Wichita County grand jury returned an indictment Dec. 6 against Ray in connection with an incident on June 15 and 10 incidents July 27.

Possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

An Iowa Park police affidavit details the allegations against Ray.

On June 6, police executed a search warrant at Ray's apartment in the 700 block of Johnson Road in Iowa Park, according to the allegations in the affidavit. He spoke voluntarily with a sergeant, confirming that he had an idea as to why police were at his home.

Ray told police there could be thousands of images of child pornography on his devices, according to allegations. He told police this had been going on for most of his life.

More: Former Clay County sheriff Lyde ordered back to jail

Ray showed officers where to find child pornography on his devices. A sergeant saw animated images depicting apparent child pornography and told Ray he had not seen any images with actual people in them.

Ray directed the sergeant to images and video that weren't animated. Police found images of what appeared to be female children.

Before police finished talking with Ray, he told them, "If I ever got caught, I would be like there ya go," according to allegations.

More: Wichita Falls defense attorney to be suspended from practicing law

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Iowa Park man indicted for possession of child porn