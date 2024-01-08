Iowa Park man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of teen with developmental disabilities

An Iowa Park man who sexually abused a teenager with developmental disabilities pleaded guilty Monday instead of going to trial before a jury, according to court documents.

David Wayne Sims, 59, will receive credit for jail time served for almost all of the five years he was sentenced to Monday, according to court records.

Sims, 59, sexually abused a 13-year-old and allegedly continued the abuse until the victim was in his twenties and made an outcry, according to court documents. The abuse occurred when the victim stayed at Sims' Iowa Park home. A woman also came forward with accusations of sexual abuse against Sims.

David Wayne Sims

Sims pleaded guilty to three counts of indecency with a child from a 16-count indictment Monday in 89th District Court as part of a plea agreement, court documents show. The crimes happened Nov. 1, 2007; Feb. 1, 2008; and July 1, 2008.

Sentencing for indecency with a child

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Sims to five years in prison for each count Monday, the same day jury selection for Sims' trial was set. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Indecency with a child is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Sims is required to register as a sex offender

He received 1,731 days of credit for time served in the Wichita County Detention Center. That is 94 days short of five years.

Sims was being held Monday in jail, according to online jail records.

Indictment returned for charges of child and adult sex crimes

In December 2022, a Wichita County grand jury indicted Sims on 16 counts of adult and child sex crimes in connection with allegations over 13 years, according to the indictment.

The cases were referred directly to a grand jury without prior arrests, so law-enforcement affidavits detailing the charges were not available.

But Iowa Park police affidavits were filed for charges in a seven-count indictment returned against Sims in June 2019.

Allegations from earlier indictment in Iowa Park cases

A man and his son went to the Iowa Park Police Department Dec. 17, 2018, to report Sims sexually assaulted the son at Sim's home in Iowa Park, according to allegations in an arrest warrant affidavit.

The father was arrested Dec. 14, 2018, in Wichita Falls, and he asked Sims to take care of his son until he got out of jail.

After the father got out of jail two days later and picked up his son from Sims, his son made an outcry of sexual assault to a relative that evening.

When detectives spoke with the son, he told them the first incident of sexual abuse was when he was about 13 and "that person" touched him. The son appeared uncomfortable saying the perpetrator's name but identified him as Sims.

Court gavel

The son told detectives Sims assaulted him as he slept. He told Sims to stop each time he was abused. The son told detectives he only felt safe was with his father and is deathly afraid to sleep, fearing Sims will enter his room and assault him.

Later during the investigation, a woman, who came to the IPPD, alleged that Sims and another person sexually abused her from when she was 4 to 19. She also accused Sims of sexually abusing her brother.

The woman told police she came forward so the victim would be believed.

Charges dismissed in sexual abuse cases

Here are the 13 dismissed counts Sims was indicted for in 2022:

Sexual assault in connection with an incident Dec. 17, 2018. The second degree felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person in connection with an incident Dec. 17, 2018, dismissed. The first degree felony has a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Sexual assault of a child, Sept. 1, 2006

Aggravated sexual assault of disabled person, Sept. 1, 2006

Sexual assault of a child, Nov. 1, 2007

Aggravated sexual assault of disabled person, Nov. 1, 2007

Sexual assault of a child, Feb. 1, 2008

Aggravated sexual assault of disabled person, Feb. 1, 2008

Sexual assault of a child, July 1, 2008

Aggravated sexual assault of disabled person, July 1, 2008

Aggravated sexual assault of a child, Oct. 1, 2008

Indecency with a child, Sept. 1, 2006, second degree felony

Indecency with a child, Oct. 1, 2005

Charges in earlier indictment

The seven counts in the June 2019 indictment were:

Aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person in 2017

Three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 17 in 2008

One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 17 in 2007

One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 17 in 2006

One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in 2005.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Iowa Park man guilty of sex abuse of teen with disabilities