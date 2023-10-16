Iowa Park woman gets state jail sentence for attempted animal cruelty

An Iowa Park woman with a history of animal abuse will serve time behind bars.

Joy Carolyn Jackson, 64, pleaded true to probation violations, and a judge revoked her probation Friday for attempted cruelty to non-livestock animal, court records show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Jackson to 23 months in state jail and to pay fine arrearages of $10,000. Jackson received 473 days of jail time credit.

The state jail felony is punishable by up to two years of confinement.

Jackson admitted May 25 to probation violations, including failing to successfully complete a program in a court-ordered substance abuse punishment facility and failing to comply with the facilities' rules, court records show.

She created chaos in her dorm room, stole food, disrespected staff members and tried to establish inappropriate relationships with staff.

Jackson was being held Monday in the Wichita County Detention Center, online jail records show.

Her sentence on Friday was related to an incident in 2020.

About 6:50 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Iowa Park police responded to a call for a possible intoxicated driver, court records show.

Officers found a small white dog, covered in feces and urine, in a backpack in the floorboards of a pickup Jackson was driving. The dog was unresponsive and breathing heavily in the 97-degree weather.

Jackson was arrested and charged for cruelty to non-livestock animals. She was later indicted for the third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of attempted animal cruelty and was sentenced to five years of probation as part of a plea bargain on June 8, 2021.

Jackson pleaded true on Jan. 19, 2022, to violating the terms of her probation by having a cage or cages in her possession on Oct. 15, 2021. The conditions of her community supervision were amended.

In a separate case June 8, 2021, Jackson was found guilty of cruelty to non-livestock animals-failure to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter and sentenced to six months in county jail in connection with an incident in October 2019 in a home southwest of Iowa Park, court records show. She was sentenced to six months in county jail.

The class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000.

Wichita County sheriff's deputies seized approximately 35 assorted animals from her home where she failed to provide proper care for them.

At least 22 dogs were kept indoors constantly while their feces and urine built up, and the only water available to them was in a dirty mop bucket. The house was overrun with fleas, roaches and rats.

