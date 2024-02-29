Iowa passes bill to use program to verify workers are documented

Iowa Republican senators passed a bill, S.F.339, requiring employers to use a federal program to confirm that none of their workers are undocumented immigrants.

E-Verify is a website that checks a worker’s employment eligibility form with the Social Security Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to confirm they are able to work in the United States. Republicans say this makes competition more fair in the state. Senate Democrats say the government shouldn’t be requiring businesses to use the E-Verify check.

