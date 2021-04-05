Iowa to pay $225,000 to settle lawsuit over trooper's force

RYAN J. FOLEY
·3 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday.

The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019, months after a sheriff released dash camera video of the arrest. The lawsuit alleged that Smith assaulted and falsely arrested Yakish, lying about what happened.

The case also prompted scrutiny into other allegations of misconduct against Smith, who left the patrol in 2018 after a 30-year career. He was later hired as an officer in the small town of Durant, but resigned after the video's release. Smith was also accused of using excessive force against a woman during an arrest in Durant.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington released the video in 2019 after announcing that he would no longer book any suspects arrested by Smith at his jail because he could not vouch for the officer's credibility. Prosecutors also dismissed several cases brought by Smith, saying he was no longer a credible witness.

Wethington said Monday that federal agents contacted him during an investigation of Smith, and that the inquiry appears to remain open. Federal court documents show a grand jury has been investigating allegations of civil rights violations against an unidentified trooper.

One of Yakish's attorneys, Martin Diaz, said the state produced Smith's personnel file during the litigation but declined comment on its contents, saying they are subject to a confidentiality order.

Diaz praised the state for settling the case.

“I think the behavior of the trooper in this case was so over the top that we just didn’t get the pushback we normally would,” he said. “The state recognized it had a problem and I think the resolution is a good one.”

The video shows Smith pulling Yakish over for speeding on his motorcycle on Sept. 25, 2017, at a gas station off of Interstate 80 near West Liberty. What appears to be a routine stop escalates immediately when Smith runs from his car with his gun drawn and pointed at Yakish, who was 20 at the time.

Smith uses his left hand to strike the face shield of Yakish's helmet, knocking him backward onto his motorcycle. Yakish and the vehicle fall to the ground. Smith briefly puts his knee on Yakish's neck while handcuffing him, the lawsuit alleged. Yakish is repeatedly heard complaining of neck pain.

Smith falsely accused Yakish of trying to flee and charged him with eluding law enforcement, even though Yakish stopped immediately after Smith activated his patrol car's lights and siren. That charge was dropped after a prosecutor reviewed the video and concluded it was baseless.

Yakish lost his license because of the arrest, his motorcycle was impounded and he spent the night in jail. The lawsuit said a chiropractor later treated him for neck pain.

The Iowa attorney general’s office represented Smith because he was on duty at the time, and the State Appeal Board last month approved using general tax funds for the $225,000 payout.

Solicitor General Jeff Thompson said at that meeting that it was in the state's “best interest to resolve the claim,” noting that the state faced “some difficulty on the liability side” and could be required to pay Yakish's attorneys fees if it lost at trial.

___

AP reporter David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • ER Doctor: Paramedics Never Said George Floyd Had Heart Attack or OD’d

    via REUTERSThe emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead said Monday that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old Black man to the hospital on May 25, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who was a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, explained to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on him for over nine minutes. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld told jurors in Hennepin County court, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Langenfeld’s testimony comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials slammed Chauvin’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, all insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody. Sgt. Ker Yang will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brussels buses banish French in Dutch-speaking Flanders

    A push by Flemish nationalists to remove the French language from buses that shuttle between the Belgian capital and the Flanders region has proved successful, in the latest chapter of petty linguistic squabbles in Belgium. Take a metro, bus or tram within Brussels and the overhead announcements of travel information can last until the next stop, as French, Dutch and sometimes English are rattled off over the tannoy. On the cross-country Ostend to Eupen rail service, German is even added into the mix as the train makes it into the German-speaking community of east Belgium. The linguistic melange of Brussels' buses is about to get simpler, though, as any routes that make it as far as Flanders will not display bus stop indicators in French once the border is crossed. For Flemish nationalists it was a long-overdue change. “It cannot possibly be the intention that buses drive about in Flanders with bilingual messages,” said Inez De Coninck of the New Flemish Alliance, a party that campaigns in favour of Flemish independence from Belgium. Ms De Coninck added that “the Brussels local transport company [STIB] has several stops in Flanders and at the moment the buses always display bilingual messages, even on Flemish soil.” Buses operated by the Flemish transport firm already ditch French when they leave the Brussels region, following a report by Belgium’s language supervision committee back in 2011. But the loss of French in Flanders could negatively impact Francophone passengers, especially given that the vast majority of Brussels residents speak French rather than Dutch. STIB recently announced that it will rename 17 bus and tram stops after famous women. However, city authorities came under flak on social media when a public poll decided to rename a tunnel currently bearing the name of King Leopold II after the late singer Annie Cordy. Social media posts called the choice of Ms Cordy “ridiculous”, with many questioning whether she was famous enough for the accolade or too Francophone for a tunnel that leads into Flanders.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • ‘I want front pockets.’ Old Navy responds to 7-year-old’s plea for design change

    Her first-grade class was practicing persuasive letter writing.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Kaley Cuoco wore a hot-pink gown in bed to watch 'Schitt's Creek' after the SAG Awards

    Kaley Cuoco paired her pink Prabal Gurung gown with diamond jewelry, an updo hairstyle, and pink Louboutin heels.

  • US tells AstraZeneca to cut ties with manufacturer amid fear of undermining faith in vaccines

    US health officials have told AstraZeneca to cut ties with its manufacturing partner amid fears that any more production mishaps could erode the public’s faith in vaccines. AstraZeneca’s operations at a plant in Baltimore have been halted and will be moved elsewhere after an error by staff from Emergent BioSolutions meant that ingredients were mistakenly mixed into 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were also being produced at the site. Those vaccines have had to be destroyed and the delivery of more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson doses is hanging in the balance while quality control issues are addressed. The pharmaceutical giant has drafted in extra staff and assumed full responsibility for the production of the one-shot jab. Now, it has been reported that the US Government is helping AstraZeneca find new partners as it seeks to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for 2 decades

    With two more terms as president, Putin would surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

    The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. Company shares jumped 6% Monday and pulled the shares of rival cruise lines hire as well. Shares Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group gained nearly 5% and more than 3%, respectively.

  • Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

    Florida or bust.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • The 6 most anticipated new movie releases in April, from 'Mortal Kombat' to Netflix's 'Stowaway'

    Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat" is April's most anticipated movie, and Netflix is releasing a superhero comedy and sci-fi drama this month.