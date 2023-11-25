Iowa police fatally shoot 3 dogs that attacked and seriously injured woman, chief says

A Fort Dodge officer fatally shot three dogs after they attacked a woman Friday morning, seriously injuring her, the city's police chief says.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of 16th Street after receiving a call about someone yelling for help, Chief Dennis Quinn said in a statement.

A woman was being attacked by three dogs when an officer arrived, Quinn said.

“The officer attempted to scare the dogs away to stop them from attacking the woman, but the dogs would not stop,” Quinn said.

The officer shot all three dogs multiple times to stop the attack, killing them, he said.

The woman was transported to UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center, 802 Kenyon Road, in Fort Dodge, then taken by Life Flight to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Quinn said.

The shooting is under investigation, and the woman’s name will not be released, Quinn said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fort Dodge woman hospitalized after police shoot 3 dogs attacking her