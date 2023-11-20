Iowa police officer shoots man allegedly driving toward him

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Red Oak that injured a suspect Sunday.

A Red Oak police officer was questioning a male driver about operating a vehicle without a license at about 3:32 p.m. in the southwest Iowa town when a physical struggle occurred. The man got into his car and allegedly drove toward the officer, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The officer then fired at him, causing a non-life threatening but serious injury. The suspect was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Hospital in Omaha for treatment.

No other details have been released.

