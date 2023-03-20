Iowa Poll: Joe Biden’s approval rating slips ahead of likely presidential reelection run

© Copyright 2023, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

The percentage of Iowans who approve of Democratic President Joe Biden’s job performance has fallen slightly since last year, a new Des Moines Register Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.

At the same time, a strong majority of Iowans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, including a plurality of Democrats.

Now, 30% of Iowans say they approve of Biden’s job performance — down from 35% in October 2022 and just above his lowest Iowa Poll showing as president, 27% in July 2022.

Another 64% of Iowans say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, and 6% are not sure. In October 2022, 61% disapproved. The highest disapproval rating of his presidency was 67% in July 2022.

The numbers come as Biden appears poised to launch a reelection effort later this year. Iowa will once again host its first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses, and Republican challengers are already descending on the state, vying for the chance to take on Biden in a 2024 general election.

The poll of 805 Iowa adults was conducted March 5-8 by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Iowans nearly across the board dissatisfied with Biden's presidency

A majority of Iowans in every demographic group tested disapprove of Biden’s job performance — except for Democrats. Among Democrats, 75% approve, 19% disapprove and 5% are not sure.

Nearly all Republicans, 93%, disapprove. Just 3% approve and 4% are not sure.

Independent Iowans are also dissatisfied with the president, with 64% saying they disapprove of Biden’s performance and 29% saying they approve. Another 7% are not sure.

“I just feel like there hasn't really been much action taken, and any action that has been taken isn't really what he promised when he was running his campaign,” said poll respondent Noah Hensley, a 22-year-old Iowa City resident. “I voted for him, personally. And I don't know if I would want to vote for him again in the next election. ... I don't feel like there's been much change since he's taken over.”

Hensley, who is a registered independent but tends to vote for Democrats, said he’s particularly frustrated that Biden’s campaign promise to make community colleges tuition-free has failed to come to fruition, and the president’s student-loan forgiveness plan has stalled in the courts.

He said he likely wouldn’t vote for a Republican over Biden but might instead sit out the 2024 election.

“As much as I encourage everyone to go out and vote, I don't know if I could, just because I don't really like the candidate,” Hensley said.

Biden is viewed favorably by 34% of Iowans — down from 37% in October 2022. And he is viewed unfavorably by 64% — a slight increase from 61% last year.

Almost three in four Iowans say America is on the wrong track

The poll found 74% of Iowans say the country is on the wrong track. Just 18% say things are headed in the right direction, and another 8 percent say they’re not sure.

That includes 90% of Republicans who say things are going poorly.

Even among Democrats, more say things are on the wrong track than going in the right direction, 49% to 42%.

Among those who voted for Biden in 2020, 54% say things are going in the wrong direction, while 32% say they’re on the right track, and 14% are not sure.

Melissa Oviatt, a 49-year-old Woodward resident and poll respondent, is among the Democrats who say things are generally going in the right direction — particularly compared with Republican President Donald Trump’s time in office.

Still, the insurance program specialist listed a range of concerns, including workforce shortages, the high cost of living and efforts across the country that target LGBTQ Americans.

Oviatt said she appreciates that Biden is renewing gun-control efforts. Biden signed an executive order March 14 that seeks to increase the number of background checks conducted during gun sales.

“I do like that he is starting to talk about some gun control and maybe doing background checks and stuff like that, because we definitely need something like that,” Oviatt said.

President Joe Biden speaks about the US banking system on March 13, 2023 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D..

Independents also think America is on the wrong track

Among independents, 75% say things are on the wrong track, 15% say they’re headed in the right direction and 10% are not sure.

“I think that we're more divided than we've ever been,” said Hensley, who is among the three-quarters of Iowa independents who say the country is on the wrong track. “I think that people have no respect for one another whatsoever anymore. And politics is just like the match that started the fire.”

Although the Iowa Poll numbers on the country’s direction are bad for Biden, the president has seen worse during his time in office.

In July 2022, 84% — a record high under Biden — said things in the country were on the wrong track, with just 10% saying they’re going in the right direction.

The new numbers are about on par with where they were in October 2022.

Then, 73% of Iowans said things were on the wrong track, 20% said things were going in the right direction and 8% were unsure.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

About the poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted March 5-8, 2023, for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 805 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 805 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

