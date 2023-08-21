Two-thirds of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers don’t believe Trump has committed serious crimes: Poll

© Copyright 2023, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

Almost two-thirds of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers do not believe former President Donald Trump has committed any serious crimes — even as he faces his fourth criminal indictment, a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll shows.

Trump, the dominant Republican front-runner in Iowa and nationally, has been charged in four criminal cases since March, placing him in uncharted legal territory for a former president. But a strong majority of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers believe those cases are without merit.

Asked whether they “think that (Trump) has or has not committed any serious crimes,” 65% of likely caucusgoers say he has not. Twenty-six percent believe Trump has committed serious crimes, and 9% are not sure.

The poll of 406 likely Republican caucusgoers was conducted Aug. 13-17 by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

While polling was being conducted, Trump was indicted Aug. 14 for a fourth time, in this case over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. His support among likely GOP caucusgoers, either as a first choice, second choice or as a candidate they’re “actively considering,” increased after the Georgia indictment was announced.

Before the announcement, when about one-third of the Iowa Poll respondents had been interviewed, Trump was named as a first choice, second choice or candidate being “actively considered” by 55% of those polled.

Among those polled after the Georgia indictment — about two-thirds of the total respondents — that climbed to 67%.

This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, center, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith sits at left. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington's federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

“The cocktail party chatter is about whether these indictments do or do not hurt Donald Trump’s standing,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, who conducted the Iowa Poll.

“This is the strongest evidence I’ve seen to date that these indictments, or at least this Georgia indictment, helped him.”

Among self-identified Republicans, 15% say they believe Trump has committed serious crimes. That figure rises to 48% among independent voters.

Of those who did not name Trump as their first-choice candidate, 43% said they believe he has committed serious crimes, 44% do not believe he has and 13% are not sure.

Trump faces 34 felony counts in New York over alleged hush money payments; 40 counts in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents and interfering with efforts to collect them; four counts in Washington, D.C., for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election; and 13 counts in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 results in that state.

Poll respondent Tyler McVay, a 19-year-old from Fontanelle, plans to attend his first caucus in January and support Trump. He dismissed the ongoing legal cases into the former president, saying, “I just don’t think he’s done anything different than a lot of other people that have tried running or have been in office.”

“I feel that they know he’s going to try to bring everything to truth,” McVay said. “And so they’re trying to shut him up and make it so he can’t even run again.”

Poll respondent Rebecca Eutsler, a 70-year-old from Columbus Junction who plans to caucus for Trump, struck a similar chord, calling the charges a “smokescreen.”

“I feel that they think if they rattle his cage long enough, he’ll back down,” Eutsler said. “Because if he gets into office, he’s going to clean more of the swamp than he did last time. I have my faith in that.

“It makes me want to support him more, what they’re putting him through.”

But poll respondent Justin Piitmann, a 46-year-old computer engineer from Treynor who describes himself as a moderate, said he believes Trump committed serious crimes, and the former president is using the legal cases to drive his 2024 campaign.

“He doesn’t really seem to have any sort of platform for his reelection, other than ‘Hey, I’m being targeted,’” said Piitmann, who’s considering caucusing for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

He initially backed Trump in 2016 but has opposed him since the 2020 election.

“I think he’s performed some serious crimes. I think he should probably go to jail. He probably won’t. Just because that’s the way things go.”

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

About the Iowa Poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted Aug. 13-17, 2023, for The Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 406 registered voters in Iowa who say they will definitely or probably attend the 2024 Republican caucuses.

Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted 2,953 randomly selected voters from the Iowa secretary of state’s voter registration list by telephone. The sample was supplemented with additional phone number lookups. Interviews were administered in English. Responses for all contacts were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect their proportions among voters in the list.

Questions based on the sample of 406 voters likely to attend the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 4.9 percentage points. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

Republishing the copyright Iowa Poll without credit to The Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom is prohibited.

