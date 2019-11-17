Iowa Poll: Pete Buttigieg rockets to the top of the 2020 field as a clear front-runner

© Copyright 2019, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Pete Buttigieg has rocketed to the top of the latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll in the latest reshuffling of the top tier of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Since September, Buttigieg has risen 16 percentage points among Iowa’s likely Democratic caucusgoers, with 25% now saying he is their first choice for president. For the first time in the Register’s Iowa Poll, he bests rivals Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are now clustered in competition for second place and about 10 percentage points behind the South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, led the September Iowa Poll, when 22% said she was their first choice. In this poll, her support slips to 16%. Former Vice President Biden, who led the Register’s first three Iowa Polls of the 2020 caucus cycle, has continued to slide, falling 5 percentage points to 15%. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, also garners 15% — a 4 percentage point rise.

Those four candidates began to pull away from the crowded field of Democrats and separate into a top tier of contenders in June's Iowa Poll. Biden, Warren and now Buttigieg have all taken turns atop the poll, with Sanders consistently in the top four.

2020 campaign: Democratic hopefuls will converge on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday to make their cases

Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Pete Buttigieg spoke to about 1,000 supporters at Iowa State University during a town hall style meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Ames. More

This latest poll underscores that separation. The group’s next-closest competitor, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, trails well behind, at 6%.

“This is the first poll that shows Buttigieg as a stand-alone front-runner,” said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll. “There have been four candidates that have sort of jostled around in a pack together, but he has a sizable lead over the nearest contender — 9 points. So this is a new status for him.”

At 3% are U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, billionaire businessman Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who moved toward a late entry into the presidential primaries last week, is at 2%.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado follows at 1%. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former housing secretary Julián Castro and former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania round to 0%.

Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and author Marianne Williamson were not named as a first choice by any poll respondents.

More respondents — 30% now, compared with 20% in September — say they have a first choice and their minds are made up. That still leaves ample opportunity for more surges and slides in the two-and-a-half months before the caucuses: 62% say they have a first choice but could still be persuaded, 1% are unsure and 7% have not made a first choice. In September, 16% of caucusgoers said they had not made a first choice.

The poll of 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers was conducted Nov. 8-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

High commitment points to 'a different kind of caucus'

Iowa’s likely Democratic caucusgoers indicate growing enthusiasm.

According to the poll, 63% say they will definitely, rather than probably, caucus, an uptick of 3 percentage points since September.

Typically, Selzer said, commitment and enthusiasm reach their highest point just before the caucuses. But the percentage of those now saying they will definitely attend the Feb. 3, 2020, caucuses already eclipses the 53% who said they would do so just before the 2008 caucuses.

“This is one of the signals that this is going to be, potentially, a different kind of caucus,” Selzer said.

But even as their enthusiasm is high, likely Democratic caucusgoers remain skeptical about the current candidates’ chances of beating Republican President Donald Trump.