Iowa Poll: President Trump's popularity sky-high among registered Republicans

President Donald Trump enjoys widespread popularity among registered Republicans in Iowa, the first state that will cast preference votes in the 2020 presidential race, a new Iowa Poll shows.

The president's popularity has never been higher among registered Republicans who don't plan to attend the Democratic caucuses, the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll found.

His overall job approval is up 4 percentage points from March to 85%. The percentage of those who say they will definitely vote to re-elect him is up 9 percentage points to 76%.

“I think he’s doing a tremendous job, really, as far as I’m concerned,” said Wayne Sparker, an 82-year-old Lake Mills resident and poll respondent. "... I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but when he ran for office, when I could see what he was standing up for — for the borders and the different solutions he brought forth — I felt that I definitely needed to vote for him."

Iowa Poll: Republicans and Democrats each see advantage in impeachment inquiry

The poll of 502 registered Iowa Republicans who do not plan to attend the Democratic caucuses in 2020 was conducted Nov. 8-13 by Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

The findings come as the U.S. House of Representatives advances its impeachment inquiry into the president, an ongoing trade dispute with China and conflict over the way the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates biofuels.

It also comes as a wave of Democratic presidential candidates floods the state — some seeking to convert disaffected Republicans and independents.

But these Republicans are sticking with the president, poll results show.

"A majority of every demographic group say they will definitely vote to re-elect the president, with the exception of moderates (47%)," said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. "All other groups stand with President Trump with strong majorities, not surprising given it is 76% overall."

Amy Potter, a 32-year-old Gilbert resident and poll respondent, said she doesn't pay attention to the daily ins and outs of politics, but she is a lifelong conservative and appreciates the thriving economy.

"At this current point in time, the way the housing market is and the way there are so many jobs available, I really do not believe America could be in a better place at all," she said.

Registered Republicans are confident of Trump victory

Unlike Democratic caucusgoers surveyed, who show concern about the ability of their top-polling candidates to defeat the president, these Republicans are much more assured of their victory. Asked about a potential match-up with each of the four leading Democratic presidential candidates, a majority of respondents say they are “almost certain” Trump will win in each case.

They are most confident in defeating U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, with 62% saying they are almost certain Trump would win. Fifty-nine percent are almost certain Trump would defeat U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and 58% say the same about former Vice President Joe Biden.

They are least sure that Trump could defeat South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 56% saying they are certain the president would win. However, Buttigieg is the largest unknown for the group, with 15% saying they are unsure how that match-up would turn out.

Buttigieg leads the field of Democratic presidential candidates by 9 percentage points among likely caucusgoers, the new Iowa Poll shows.

Sparker, the poll respondent from Lake Mills, is among those who say Trump is “almost certain” to win re-election, even with the potential of an impeachment trial ahead.

“When it gets done and when he’s reelected in 2020, he’ll be one of the presidents people are going to remember most,” he said. “He’s done a lot for this country. If he does as much in the next four years as he’s done in the past, we are going to have come a long ways.”

About one in three poll respondents say they will definitely or probably attend the Republican caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020. The Republican Party of Iowa has said it plans to hold its traditional straw poll at its caucuses, though Republican parties in some other states have said they will forgo their early contests in a show of solidarity with the president.