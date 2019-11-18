Iowa Poll: Republicans and Democrats each see advantage in impeachment inquiry

Both Iowa Republicans and Democrats are inclined to believe that the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump will make it easier for their party to win the 2020 election than make it harder, according to the latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

But more Republicans are confident about it. Sixty percent of registered Iowa Republicans who do not plan to attend the Democratic caucuses say the impeachment inquiry will make it easier for Trump to win re-election. Twenty-six percent say it will make it harder for Trump to win, and 15% are unsure.

Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, 45% say the impeachment inquiry will make it easier for a Democrat to win the election, compared to 24% who believe the inquiry will make it harder for the Democratic nominee. Twelve percent volunteered that it would make no difference, and 19% are unsure.

Likely Democratic caucusgoers who live in rural areas are the only demographic group where more say the inquiry will make it harder for a Democrat to win, at 38%, rather than easier, at 34%.

The poll of 500 likely 2020 Democratic caucusgoers and 502 registered Republicans who don't plan to participate in the Democratic caucuses was conducted Nov. 8-13 by Selzer & Co. and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points for each population.

The polling came in the days before and during the first public impeachment hearings before members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Those hearings began Wednesday and have featured testimony from former U.S. diplomats stationed in Ukraine.

Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sparked the inquiry. During the call, Trump asked Zelensky if he would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

Congressional Democrats and others have said Trump’s request and the temporary holdup of $400 million in military aid amounted to improperly directing U.S. foreign policy for his own political gain. Congressional Republicans and others say that either Trump did nothing wrong or his actions do not amount to an impeachable offense.

Registered Iowa Republicans who responded to the poll largely agree with Republicans nationally who dismiss the validity of the inquiry. In the poll, the Iowans said by a 5-to-1 margin that Trump did not use his office improperly to gain political advantage against a potential opponent (72%). Just 14% say they believe Trump acted improperly.

“Personally, I think the whole basis for the impeachment is made up, and I think it’s going to burn the Democrats,” said Todd Shafer, a 53-year-old Republican poll respondent from Ankeny.

Shafer, who works in the financial sector, said he believes Trump’s actions were within the normal realm of foreign policy and that the president was within his rights to ask the Ukrainians to address areas of concern before sending the country military aid. He said that Democrats are stretching to say that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo and that the media aren’t correcting the record.

“I think you’re going to get a large percentage of voters that are going to vote for Trump because of the media,” he said.

Among registered Republicans who say they would consider voting for someone other than Trump or would definitely vote for someone else, which is only 22% of the Republicans surveyed, 47% say the president did use his office improperly.

More than two-thirds of likely Democratic caucusgoers are paying close attention to the impeachment inquiry, with 46% saying they are following impeachment proceedings very closely and 23% saying they are tracking events fairly closely.

Ginny Ordman, a 64-year-old poll respondent and an Iowa City Democrat, was watching former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify in the impeachment inquiry when she answered a call from a reporter on Friday. She said having witnesses testify under oath and on camera is bolstering the Democrats’ case.

“I believe the public hearings are adding credibility to the impeachment investigation and showing exactly what happened, the facts,” the retired high school teacher said.