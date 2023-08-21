Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability
Donald Trump still claims 42% of Iowa Republican voters, with 65% of Iowans saying they have a favorable view of the former president, a new NBC News Des Moines Register Mediacom poll results reveals. "Donald Trump is effectively the leader of the Republican Party, as he has been," said NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. "The question is who is the alternative, and is that person viable come January 15 to take on Donald Trump?"