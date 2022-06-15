What will Iowa do to prevent school shootings?

In late May, just days after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults in a Texas school shooting, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds somberly outlined a broad array of plans to address gun violence in Iowa: more training for teachers and law enforcement officers, more mental health support and better school security.

On Tuesday, Reynolds backed up some of those ideas with some serious funding.

She announced that Iowa will use a whopping $100 million of federal funding to improve school security and monitor for threats of violence. That includes $50,000 for every school building in the state to fortify itself against armed intruders.

Notably absent from Reynolds' plan: any new laws or initiatives to further restrict the sale of firearms in Iowa. When reporters asked her in May about whether she would support new gun control laws, including banning assault rifles, Reynolds responded that there isn't "one single answer" to gun violence.

Reynolds said Tuesday that it was people, not guns, that were the lethal weapons.

"The debate on guns will continue, but until we consider the lethal weapons in these events is the person who picks up the gun and turns it against another, we risk overlooking other solutions that directly address the cause of this violence and work to reverse this course," she said.

Meanwhile, Reynolds opponent Deidre DeJear called for reinstating permit requirements to purchase a gun, raising the age to purchase an assault rifle and using universal background checks.

This is politics reporter Katie Akin.

