Iowa prisoners ask to review law that delays parole for those charged with sex crimes

Several Iowa inmates are asking a judge to review a process that decides whether to keep inmates charged with sex crimes incarcerated.

They say the process has left them and many others behind bars for longer than allowed by state law with no recourse to appeal.

Here's what to know about their petitions:

What do their petitions say?

In the petitions, each filed separately this month, the prisoners claimed their rights to due process were violated because they were unable to appeal a multidisciplinary team's referrals to the attorney general for what could be lifelong civil commitment.

The team — MDT for short — consists of medical professionals and corrections staff who determine whether an incarcerated individual meets the state's definition of a "sexually violent predator" and may need long-term treatment through the Cherokee Mental Health Institute's sex offenders program.

The inpatient program at Cherokee is involuntary and indefinite. Individuals must be found by the MDT, attorney general's prosecutor's review committee and the court to be sexually violent predators.

Iowa law defines sexually violent predators as "people convicted of or charged with sexually violent offenses and suffer from 'mental abnormality,'" which makes them likely to re-offend and engage in similar behavior if they are "not confined in a secure facility."

More: Should Polk County help pay for an offender release program the state took over? It says no.

What does the process for civil commitment look like?

Iowa law states the MDT has 30 days to assess an incarcerated individual and notify the Iowa Attorney General, who will then appoint a prosecutor's review committee to decide whether the individual meets the definition of a sexually violent predator.

The team looks at the individual's criminal history, psychological evaluation, involvement in treatment programs and history of sexual misconduct under the corrections staff's supervision, according to Iowa Department of Corrections guidelines obtained by the Des Moines Register.

The guidelines also state that incarcerated individuals will be informed of the MDT's decision "as soon as possible" by a case manager or the institutional classification committee, which could include a prison warden, psychiatrist and corrections employees.

If the committee finds the person to be a predator, the attorney general could file a petition with the court "alleging that a person is a sexually violent predator and stating sufficient facts to support" the allegation, the law says. A prosecuting attorney of a county where the individual was charged or convicted also can file a petition.

From there, the court makes a preliminary determination of whether probable cause exists, the code states. If the court finds probable cause, the individual will be "transferred to an appropriate secure facility" and undergo an evaluation by a qualified professional.

Last year, the MDT evaluated 74 cases and referred 57 of them to the attorney general's office, according to data provided by the corrections department. Of the 57 cases, the attorney general prosecuted 23 individuals.

"The Iowa Attorney General's office is committed to upholding due process and keeping sexually violent predators off the streets," Alyssa Brouillet, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement. "As a mom and prosecutor, Attorney General Brenna Bird will keep fighting every day to protect kids and families from predators who threaten their safety and well-being."

The corrections department declined to comment.

When do inmates qualify for MDT review?

The MDT process only exists for people convicted of sex crimes, but not all sex offenders are referred to the team or prosecuted for civil commitment.

Prison data showed that approximately 577 sex offenders were released last year.

The attorney general's office reviews cases in the last 60 days of the prisoners' sentence. Unlike prisoners convicted for other crimes, they typically don't qualify for consideration of early release.

Even though the MDT went over David Morrow's case last year, the attorney general's office won't look at it until 2036. That's 12 years from now, said Dave Bovenmyer, an Ames pastor advocating for Morrow, 53, an inmate at Newton Correctional Facility and one of at least eight prisoners who filed a petition.

Bovenmyer said Morrow will have served his maximum sentence of 25 years by the time the attorney general's office looks at his case and considers him for civil commitment. Morrow was charged in 2003 with second-degree sexual abuse, which in Iowa is considered a Class B felony and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The minimum sentence is about 17 years in prison.

Morrow was eligible for parole last year, Bovenmyer explained, but the MDT referred his case to the attorney general's office for further treatment at the mental health institute in Cherokee.

"Now, he has to wait 12 years before he finds out whether the attorney general will prosecute him or not," Bovenmyer said.

Bovenmyer told the Register that he and his wife met Morrow many years ago at their church before he was incarcerated. A younger Morrow was seeking spiritual guidance and searching for a way to turn his life around, Dave and Dawn Bovenmyer recalled. He wanted to learn from his "troubled past," "reform himself" and "heal some wounds," the couple said.

Over the years, the Bovenmyers continued to support Morrow even after he was incarcerated. They said they have seen Morrow change — that Morrow has become a Christian man, a God-fearing man, and is remorseful of his actions. And despite his actions, the Bovenmyers said they have watched Morrow grow into a talented writer, great communicator and personable man.

"David acknowledges he made a big mess and he ended up facing the consequences," Dave Bovenmyer said. "He also believes that God is there with him, and (God) has a plan. He doesn't know how that plan is going to play out, but he is trusting that God can use him."

More: 'Our loved ones... are human beings': Iowa prisons mail delays isolate inmates, families say

Inmates say the MDT review is too vague

In one of the 12-page petitions, Morrow said he was unaware of the criteria that the MDT used to "push" his case onto the attorney general. And, he says, he was not given the chance to "challenge if those criteria were applied correctly."

That has left him and many others, he said in the petition, without a way to make any "meaningful appeal."

Morrow, like other petitioners, called the timeline in which the MDT decides whether a prisoner is a sexually violent predator "overly vague." While the law states that the team has "within 30 days of receiving notice" to conduct an evaluation and inform the attorney general, the prisoners argued that it does not specify when the 30 days begin.

"The state is abusing its discretion in that it is using this undefined period to delay these initial reviews 'until it gets around to it,'" they stated in their petitions, which are mostly identical.

"If the MDT wants to deny an inmate a meaningful parole board review," they also wrote, "all they have to do is delay their initial review."

They claimed that prisoners who are up for an MDT review or whose cases were sent to the attorney general were also barred from "a meaningful" review by the parole board. The prisoners argued the parole board "refuses" to independently review the corrections department's "no release" recommendations for individuals up for an MDT review or who were already referred to the attorney general's office.

"Without any individual review, the parole board cannot possibly know if the IDOC's recommendation of 'no release,' because of the MDT review or future AG review, is proper," Morrow wrote.

How many people are in Cherokee's sex offenders program?

Housed at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute, the sex offenders program can only take 166 participants at a time. All program participants are men and range from 21 to 80 years old, according to the corrections department's website. The average patient is in his 50s, has one or more "chronic medical conditions" and is on prescribed medications, the department reported.

As of last June, 148 individuals were in the program.

Which incarcerated individuals are up for MDT referral?

According to the corrections department's policy, incarcerated individuals can be referred to the MDT for review if they:

Have an active charge or special sentence revocation that contains "a sexual component" and are considered as serving a current sex offense.

Were arrested or convicted and are currently serving a sentence for a crime that has been deemed as sexually violent.

Have received a discipline report for sexual misconduct while under supervision and have been convicted of an offense deemed sexually violent.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa prisoners ask to review law that delays parole for sex crimes