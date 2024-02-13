Iowa proposes to allow armed teachers. That gun-culture response would make things worse.

I incorrectly assumed the tragic school shooting in Perry would result in the usual inaction by Iowa’s politicians. However, last week Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill, House Study Bill 675, to allow teachers to be armed with guns.

Predictably, their solution to gun violence is more guns.

Apparently those who promote arming school teachers believe a solution to school shootings is forcing all students and staff to be comfortable working and learning in a climate with guns.

That is far from the truth. If teachers and administrators felt requiring adults in schools to carry guns would make schools safer, wouldn’t they be demanding this? They’re not. Even five trained police officers employed by the Uvalde school district failed to stop the killing of 19 children. It’s foolish to believe school teachers would be more effective.

Those who advocate for guns in schools belong to a culture that believes more guns make everyone safer and guns are the solution, not part of the problem. Those who align with the culture of guns have made guns a part of their lifestyle. For those entrenched in the culture of guns, gun ownership goes beyond a shotgun or rifle for hunting. Carrying a gun is part of the family routine, and for many, just one gun isn’t enough. Children in these families are accustomed to seeing guns; in fact, it’s just part of their life.

What politicians don’t seem to understand or refuse to accept is that many Iowans are not part of this gun culture. This is especially true for teachers and students. For them, guns aren’t viewed as a source of comfort and safety. Guns are meant to be in the possession of soldiers and law enforcement, not their teachers. For them, guns elicit fear and anxiety. Minority students and those living in high-crime neighborhoods see first-hand the destruction guns bring to their neighborhoods. The message this legislation sends to students and teachers is that their schools aren’t safe, and in response, they must accept the presence of guns.

Isn’t it enough that we have students as young as 6 years old enduring the trauma of active shooter safety drills? Do we really need to replicate the security measures of prisons to make children safe at school?

Iowa is already grappling with an extreme teacher shortage; something Gov. Kim Reynolds is finally trying to address with legislation to increase teacher pay. However, no increased pay will stem the tide of teachers exiting the profession when they’re forced to accept a culture of guns in their school.

How many of Iowa’s young people will choose not to be a teacher knowing their place of employment uses guns as an attempt to keep them safe? It’s hard to think of another profession that forces employees to be part of the gun culture, but that’s what’s happening in Iowa.

We’re told Iowa will have a new motto that touts its extensive freedoms. But those freedoms are only extended to certain Iowans; a minority of people who embrace the culture of guns. These folks are afforded the freedom of near unfettered access to guns. Yet, if this bill becomes a law, teachers and students must forfeit their freedom to work and learn in an environment free from guns.

Steve Westerberg

Steve Westerberg of Forest City served 40 years as a public school teacher and administrator.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Armed school staff would make things worse for Iowa students