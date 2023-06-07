Iowa to receive over $1M of $100M settlement with opioid treatment manufacturer

Iowa will receive over $1 million in a recently negotiated settlement between 41 state attorney generals and Indivior Inc., the manufacturer of the opioid treatment drug Suboxone.

Suboxone is a drug used to treat opioid addiction by reducing cravings, withdrawal symptoms and the sedative effects of other opioids. The drug contains buprenorphine, described by the Department of Justice as a "powerful opioid." The company previously sold the treatment in tablet form, but later developed a film strip version of Suboxone that has fallen at the center of multiple legal controversies.

Iowa State Attorney General Brenna Bird was one of 41 attorney generals across the country to accuse Indivior Inc. of monopolizing the opioid treatment market after the creation of the film strip version through "product hopping," which Bird's office stated "consists of making small changes to products in order to extend patent protections."

The lawsuit, originally filed by the state of Wisconsin, argued this practice allowed Indivior to essentially monopolize the opioid treatment market and "impede competition from generic equivalents." The lawsuit also accused Indivior of false advertising and price adjustments in violation of state and federal antitrust laws, according to Bird's office.

The company disputed the allegations, but agreed to a $102.5 million settlement.

“Iowans deserve freedom and choice in the marketplace,” Bird said in a news release announcing the settlement. “This settlement makes clear that any single company who attempts to illegally control the drug market, or any market, will be held accountable.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Indivior must also disclose information related to new drug products seeking FDA approval to the states involved in the lawsuit. The company must also notify the involved states within 30 days of beginning to market any drug products and must also give at least 30 days notice prior to any major changes to the corporate structure.

Bird's office wrote in a release that these terms "will help ensure Indivior stops from engaging in future illegal conduct."

In a statement released by the company, Indivior's Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley expressed gratitude that the legal dispute had come to a close.

“Indivior is focused on helping those who suffer from substance use disorders,” he said. "We take our role as a responsible steward of medications for addiction and rescue extremely seriously. Resolving these legacy matters at the right value allows us to further this mission for patients."

A subsidiary of the company previously pleaded guilty in 2020 to one felony count for falsely advertising Suboxone Film to the Massachusetts Medicaid Program. The company provided false data to claim that the strip version "had the lowest rate of pediatric exposure (i.e., children taking medication by accident) of all buprenorphine drugs in Massachusetts," according to the Department of Justice. The company's then-CEO Shaun Thaxter also pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor information in relation to the false statements.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Indivior to pay over $1M to Iowa following country-wide lawsuit