Iowa regulators will hold public hearing on Summit pipeline at Webster County Fairgrounds

Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
·2 min read

State regulators have decided to hold the public hearing on Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline at the Webster County Fairgrounds in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Utilities Board, however, has not said when the hearing will be held.

Regulators said in an order released this week that state code requires the hearing to be held in the seat of the county located at the midpoint of the proposed pipeline — in this case, Fort Dodge.

Hundreds of concerned landowners from across Iowa gathered March 29, 2022, in the rotunda at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to voice their concerns about the use of eminent domain to acquire land for proposed carbon pipelines.
The fairgrounds, located on the outskirts of the city, says on its website that it has two auditoriums in its events center with combined capacity of 1,000 people. The three-member utilities board said it considered school and college venues in Fort Dodge but it was concerned the hearing could be disruptive to students and classes, given uncertainty about how long it will last.

MORE: What we know about three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa

The board also decided that the government buildings in the city would not be large enough for the number of people expected to attend, and that other community event venues lacked adequate size or availability.

Wait for eminent domain list holds up setting of hearing date

Summit intends to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol, fertilizer and other industrial agricultural plants in Iowa and four other states, liquefy it under pressure and then transport it through the pipeline to North Dakota, where it would be sequestered more than a mile underground.

Hundreds of concerned land owners from across Iowa gathered in the rotunda at the Iowa Capitol Building in Des Moines to voice their concerns about the use of eminent domain takings for the proposed carbon pipeline.
Two other companies have proposed similar pipeline projects. Summit is the first to submit a petition for permission to build one.

The Ames company earlier in August said it would begin notifying state regulators  where it may seek to use eminent domain powers to force landowners to sell access to their property for the project. At the time, it said it had only reached agreements for about 40% of the needed land.

More: 'The risk is not worth it': Iowans ask regulators to reject proposed carbon capture pipelines

The plan to use eminent domain has been extremely controversial, and the Iowa Utilities Board said it will not consider establishing a hearing date until Summit finishes submitting the proposed eminent domain property list.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457. 

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Regulators plan Summit pipeline hearing at Webster County Fairgrounds

