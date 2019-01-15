Iowa Rep. Steve King has a history of controversial remarks. Here are some that riled people up

Congressional Republican leaders agreed to strip Rep. Steve King of his positions on House committees Monday after he lamented in an interview with The New York Times that the term "white supremacist" had become offensive.

The Iowa Republican tried to clarify that he rejects white supremacy, but with his long history of creating uproar across the nation with his racially-charged comments, those objections largely fell on deaf ears.

While defending his remarks in the past, the Iowa Republican has claimed he is regularly misquoted and that he doesn't trust most media outlets.

Before his recent re-election, King was under fire for reports that he met with members of the Freedom Party, a political organization founded by a former Nazi SS officer, during a trip to Europe funded in part by a Holocaust memorial nonprofit.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, talks to reporters following leadership elections in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill Nov. 14, 2018 in Washington.

Here's a history of some of King's controversial remarks.

King suggests an electric fence along U.S.-Mexico border

On the U.S. House floor in July 2006, King suggested building a border wall along the country's southern border and said the top of the fence could be electrified, not to kill a person, but instead discourage them from "fooling around with it."

"We do that with livestock all the time," King said.

Excellent Trump appointment for Secretary of Homeland Security, General John Kelly & I discuss border security with my wall model on table. pic.twitter.com/OGkBcN6NjU — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 13, 2017

If Obama is elected president, King said terrorists would 'celebrate'

In March 2008, King said terrorists would celebrate a Barack Obama presidency and that al-Qaeda "would be dancing in the streets in greater numbers than they did on September 11 because they would declare victory in this war on terror."

King also said terrorists would be gleeful about Obama's pledge to pull U.S. troops from Iraq and that Obama's father had Muslim roots in Kenya and gave his son the middle name Hussein.

King compares immigrant children to drug mules

While talking about "Dreamers" in a July 2013 interview for Newsmax TV, King claimed that for every young immigrant who becomes a school valedictorian there are "100 out there that, they weigh 130 pounds and they've got calves the size of cantaloupes because they're hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert."

King compares immigrants to hunting dogs

While discussing immigration at a May 2012 town hall in Pocahontas, King said the U.S. should select the best immigrants, a process he likened to choosing hunting dogs.

"You want a good bird dog? You want one that’s going to be aggressive," King said. "Pick the one that’s the friskiest … not the one that’s over there sleeping in the corner."

King questions what minorities have contributed to civilization

King created an uproar on social media after he questioned the contributions of non-white people during a cable television appearance in July 2016

In response to a comment about the lack of diversity seen at the Republican National Convention, King questioned who has made more contributions to civilization than white people.

"I'd ask you to go back through history and figure out, where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you're talking about, where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?" he said.

Confederate flag displayed on King's desk

King came under fire for displaying a Confederate flag on his office desk during an interview with Sioux City television station KCAU in July 2016.