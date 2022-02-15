Iowa Republicans boost school funding by 2.5%, Democrats say it isn't enough

Iowa schools will see an estimated $159 million in new funding for their next budget year after lawmakers in the Iowa Senate approved the increase, sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 31-17 along party lines Monday to pass the legislation, which provides a 2.5% increase in per-pupil state aid. That will take the total amount of money Iowa spends on K12 education through the state general fund to an estimated $3.581 billion, up from about $3.409 billion.

"Republican senators establish rates of growth that are sustainable, predictable, reliable and funded," said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, who chairs the Senate Education Committee. "We make promises that we keep and we will continue to do so."

The House passed the language on Friday on a 57-39 vote, meaning the bill now goes to Reynolds for her signature. Reynolds, a Republican, had also proposed a 2.5% increase.

Democrats have criticized the funding level for schools and said the state can afford a 5% increase, or $300 million in new money. They have repeatedly compared the sum to a proposed corporate tax cut that Reynolds introduced, which is estimated to cost $300 million over five years.

"What we have here is a priority choice: $300 million for investing in our kids, for investing in their future, or $300 million to line the treasuries of big corporations," said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames.

Democrats have said funding increases for schools have not kept pace with inflation in recent years, especially since inflation has risen by 7% in 2021.

"The Republican school funding bill means Iowa public schools will fall further behind," said Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City. "It means schools can't hire and retain enough teachers."

The bill increases the amount of money that the state spends per student by about $181, taking it to $7,413. Sinclair pointed to the per-pupil funding number to say Iowa is investing in its students.

"We fully fund every one of those children," she said. "When we’re told we’re cutting funding to education that’s patently false. It is a lie. It is a lie that we have put less money into our system this year than we did last year or the year before."

The bill also adds $2 million to go toward transportation equity for rural districts that spend more on transportation costs and it increases what the state pays per student to lower what districts spend per student.

Schools will receive a total of $174 million, including the new transportation funding, from the bill that passed Monday. But lawmakers are expected to reduce the state's Area Education Agencies' budgets by about $15 million later this year in a separate bill, for a total of $159 million in new state money for K12 education. The nine regional agencies serve Iowa's public and private school districts with special education services, media and curriculum support.

Lawmakers had to waive the requirement that the Legislature pass the school funding within 30 days of receiving the governor's budget proposal due to disagreements between House and Senate Republican leaders. Senate leadership had originally proposed a 2.25% increase before agreeing to the 2.5% increase favored by Reynolds and House Republicans.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union said the 2.5% increase "does not set Iowa's public schools up for success."

"We reject the idea that a $300 million corporate tax break is more important than additional funding for our public schools," he said in a statement. "These schools are home to almost 500,000 students and their continued success impacts all our communities."

