Iowa Republicans set hearing on bill removing civil rights protections for gender identity

Iowa Republican lawmakers have again proposed removing protections against discrimination for transgender people from the Iowa Civil Rights Act — and this time a key committee chair says he's open to the conversation.

GOP lawmakers, who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, have filed several bills over the past few years seeking to remove gender identity as one of the protected classes in the state's civil rights law. But those bills have not received hearings.

This year, Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, has scheduled a subcommittee hearing on House File 2082, which would remove gender identity protections from the civil rights law and add gender dysphoria "or any condition related to a gender identity disorder" to the definition of a disability that would be protected under the law.

"I just want to hear a conversation about it," Holt said. "I want to have a subcommittee and hear a conversation about it."

In 2020, Holt used his position as Judiciary Committee chair to kill a similar bill that would have removed gender identity protections from the civil rights law.

The hearing, where the public can speak to lawmakers about the bill, will be held Wednesday at noon in room 102 of the Iowa State Capitol.

Keenan Crow, the policy and advocacy director for One Iowa, a group that advocates for LGBTQ rights, called Holt's position "alarming."

"Whenever you have somebody who’s willing to have a conversation about removing the civil rights of an entire class of people, that’s not a good conversation to be having," Crow said. "Those rights should not be up for debate. Transgender people should be able to rent houses, get credit cards, get loans, go buy a sandwich, rent a hotel room, just like anybody else should be able to."

The Iowa Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, ancestry, disability and gender identity. Lawmakers added the protections for gender identity in 2007 when Democrats held the Iowa Legislature and governor's office.

People who fall under one of the protected classes in the civil rights law are protected from discrimination in employment, wages, public accommodations, housing, education and credit practices.

Holt said he believes transgender people would still have protections under Iowa and federal law even if lawmakers stripped gender identity out of the civil rights act.

"I think there’s plenty of other places in federal and in state law that would prevent discrimination," he said. "Because I think we should all be opposed to discrimination based upon someone’s skin color or gender identity or whatever the case may be."

Holt called it "an interesting concept" to look at specifying that gender dysphoria could qualify as a disability that merits protection. He pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer that found people with gender dysphoria are protected under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Crow said because that court decision is already on the books, adding gender dysphoria as a disability wouldn't provide any additional protections. But it could harm low-income transgender Iowans who can't afford to go to the doctor to receive a diagnosis, they said.

"Now they don’t have any housing protections and a landlord can literally just say, ‘no, I don’t want you in my space, you’re transgender,'" they said. "And there’s nothing that that person can do about it. So this is an extremely dangerous, extremely harmful bill."

Holt didn't guarantee that the bill would advance beyond the subcommittee hearing, but said he believes it's time to have a conversation.

"I still have concerns about this, but I at least want to have the conversation and see where it goes," Holt said.

Iowa Republicans in recent years have passed a flurry of laws impacting transgender Iowans, including banning transgender youth under 18 from receiving gender-affirming medical care, restricting transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity and banning transgender women and girls from competing in female sports.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

