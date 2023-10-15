Iowa Republicans On Speaker Of The House Search
The drama that continues to play out on Capitol Hill has left Americans with plenty of questions — and here our reporters attempt to answer some of them.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
There are a few different potential reasons why Gaetz might see it in his self-interest to send the House – and the Republican party – into disorder and uncertainty.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Any conversation centered on the U.K. tech scene often has a strong center of gravity around the south of the country -- to many, "the U.K." and "London" may as well be the same thing. A recent House of Commons Committee report on venture capital allocation pointed to "uneven levels of VC investment" across the U.K., with the so-called "golden triangle" of London, Oxford and Cambridge attracting some 80 percent of the country's total investment. The lion's share -- around 70 percent of the total -- is poured into the Greater London region, as per Dealroom data.
House Republicans could hold a vote as early as Thursday on Steve Scalise’s nomination for speaker, but the Louisiana Republican does not yet have the support needed to win a majority on the House floor.
AI in healthcare may one day play a dominant role, but for now it is still in a development phase.
If you have several Google Nest speakers, Chromecast and smart displays, you can add each of them to several different groups in the Google Home app again.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
