Iowa School District Apologizes After Emailing Nazi ‘Quote of the Day’

A school district in Iowa has issued an apology after sending an email blast containing a quote of the day attributed to Heinrich Himmler, a leader of the Nazi Party mostly known as the architect of the Holocaust. "Here's today’s Respect Quote of the day: ‘My honor is my loyalty,’” read a line in the email sent out earlier this week. Indianola Community School District Superintendent Ted Ihns later said that a school staffer “did not realize that the quote was from a highly inappropriate source.” He further wrote in a statement to concerned parents: “I first want to apologize for the oversight. While it was completely unintentional, I understand that some of those who saw the quote and realized the source were offended. Again, we are very sorry for this mistake. Moving forward, we will implement a new process for our Respect Quote of the Day to be sure that we are double-checking all sources and ensuring the quotes are appropriate for our students.”

