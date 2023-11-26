Iowa sees its first snow of the season. Here's how much snow fell around the state

Iowa saw its first blanket of snow of the season this weekend, ranging from 1-4 inches across the state.

The snow primarily fell in the central and southern parts of Iowa, leaving the northwest part of the state with little to no snow.

"The first accumulating snow event of the season can often cause travel problems as people adjust to the poor driving conditions," a report from the National Weather Service said. "Allow extra travel time and use caution."

You can find out what road conditions are like by called 511 or checking the Iowa DOT map.

Here's a look into how much accumulated across Iowa:

Murray: 4.1"

Corning: 4.0"

Chariton: 3.5"

Creston: 3.1"

St. Charles: 2.6"

Des Moines Airport: 2.5"

Montezuma: 2.5"

Ankeny: 2.1"

Earlham: 2.0"

Waukee: 1.8"

Iowa Falls: 1.7"

Ames: 1.5"

State Center: 1.5"

Ottumwa: 1.4"

Fort Dodge: 1.3"

Carroll: 1.3"

Perry: 1.2"

Polk City: 1.1"

Hampton: 1.0"

These numbers were reported by the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook for Iowa

Most of the state is under a hazardous weather outlook.

"Snow will continue through mid-day Sunday with additional accumulations between a half-inch and 2 inches. Slick travel conditions are likely," said the outlook from the National Weather Service. "Strong northwest winds will be seen tonight, with gusts over 35 mph possible."

Warmer temps coming this later week

The snow is going to stop falling for now, with temperatures warming up for the rest of the week.

"Temperatures are going to be gradually warming back up as we head into the middle of the week back into the 40s," said a representative from the National Weather Service.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's first snow of the season happened this weekend