Iowa Senate committee OKs elimination of mandated, routine hotel inspections every 2 years

Senate committee OKs the elimination of mandated, routine hotel inspections

by Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital DispatchJanuary 31, 2024

An Iowa Senate committee gave its approval Wednesday to a bill that would eliminate a requirement for the state to inspect all hotels every two years.

Before approving the bill, members of the Senate State Government Committee stripped it of a measure that would have eliminated the annual inspections of businesses that are licensed to remove asbestos from construction sites. That element of the bill ran into opposition from labor organizations and others who said they were concerned that moving to complaint-only asbestos inspections could endanger the public as well as construction workers.

The provision of Senate Study Bill 3064 dealing with hotel and motel inspections is intended to legalize the longstanding practice of the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing. Although the law currently requires DIAL to inspect all hotels at least once every two years, the department has not complied with that law, opting instead to perform inspections on a prioritized basis and in response to complaints.

At Wednesday’s committee meeting, Sen. Tony Bisignano, a Des Moines Democrat, spoke out in opposition to the elimination of the two-year requirement for inspections.

“Do you want your hotel room inspected every year or every two years, or do you want it inspected only on a complaint basis?” he asked his Senate colleagues. “I used to do these kinds of inspections and the operators, the owners, used to like the fact that we would come around because they could promote the fact that they had a top-rated hotel. They would advertise it. In the world we are in today, with the bed bug situation that is happening in Vegas and happening everywhere, it doesn’t take much to get that news story that says, ‘Des Moines hotel infested with bed bugs.’ And it could be a downtown hotel, and I worry about that because we spend a lot of money promoting this community. Bed bugs are kind of a killer (for businesses).”

Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, voiced support for the bill, noting that it was backed by Iowa’s hotel industry.

“After meeting with the Iowa Hotel and Lodging Association, they’re supportive of removing mandatory inspections because, they said, customer complaints are more efficient, and more frequent, than every two years – especially when they’re with the chain-like hotels,” Koelker said. “Hilton, Marriott, they’ve got requirements that far exceed what our state requirements are. So just rest assured that the hotel chains have their own requirements that are stricter than ours.”

The Iowa Hotel and Lodging Association is not registered to lobby on the bill. As of late Wednesday, the only entity registered in support of the bill was DIAL, the state inspections agency.

Bisignano said the inspections department isn’t keeping up with mandated inspections and warned that’s something that may eventually become an issue for Iowans.

“We’re overloading the Department of Inspections and Appeals,” he said. “There is no doubt we are overloading them in terms of their ability to perform the way we originally had them set up on individual issues. What we’re doing, if you’re following all of this, is we’re either removing inspections and moving them to a complaint basis, or we’re expanding the time limits for doing the inspections. Sooner or later, the public health (issues) will catch up … I think inspections are good for both the hotel operator and the public, for them to know the conditions in these places where they’re either sleeping or eating.”

The bill was approved by the committee along a party-line voice vote, with Democrats opposing the proposal and Republicans supporting it.

It’s not unusual for Iowa hotels to go four years or more without an inspection. Even when complaints are verified, that may not lead to action by regulators.

Last September, for example, an Iowa City hotel that is part of a chain was inspected for the first time in four and half years. The visit was in response to a complaint related to some unspecified form of pests in the guest rooms. A Johnson County Health Department inspector reported the complaint was “verified,” but also indicated in his report that the hotel was “in compliance” with pest-control regulations and no action was taken.

