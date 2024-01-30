Iowa Senate Democrats outline reproductive rights agenda focused on 'freedom'

Iowa Senate Democrats unveiled their reproductive rights agenda Tuesday, promising to work to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and expand access to postpartum care and over-the-counter birth control.

“Iowans have a right to live their lives without unnecessary intrusion from their government,” Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum said at a news conference. “The package of legislation we're announcing today guarantees those rights.”

Democrats said their agenda is intended to send an important message to Iowa voters during an election year that is expected to be driven by conversations about access to abortion, both at the state and national level.

“We are talking to Iowans, and we want to make sure that they know that as this election cycle moves forward, they have a real choice on which party and which candidates stand for freedom, opportunity and accountability,” Jochum said. “And we do.”

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, take questions from reporters at a legislative forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

The package of bills largely mirrors a suite of proposals House Democrats proposed during the 2023 legislative session that gained little success.

It includes:

A constitutional amendment: Senate Joint Resolution 2001 outlines an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to protect the right to abortions, as well as miscarriage management, infertility care and more. It mirrors efforts that passed in Ohio and Wisconsin each of the previous two years.

Over-the-counter birth control: Senate File 2141 would allow pharmacists to dispense birth control without requiring a doctor’s prescription.

Family planning: Senate File 2137 would reinstate the State Family Planning program that Republicans defunded as part of their efforts to divert funding away from Planned Parenthood in 2017.

Postpartum Medicaid coverage: Senate File 57 would provide Medicaid coverage for women up to 12 months after they give birth — up from the current 60 days.

Right to contraception: Senate File 2135 would put into code that Iowans have a right to obtain contraceptives.

Although some aspects of the Democrats' proposal — including amending the state constitution — are unlikely to gain any traction in the Republican-led Capitol, some of their priorities are at least nominally aligned with Republican efforts.

More: Inspired by anti-abortion group, Iowa bill would require schools to show pregnancy video

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has previously proposed expanding access to contraception, though it did not advance. Republicans faced internal disagreements about how and whether to make contraception more readily available, though many acknowledged a desire to move forward with the issue, particularly as they’ve aggressively limited abortion access.

And, like the Democrats, Republicans have also proposed legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover Iowans for 12 months after pregnancy. But Republicans’ version changes the eligibility qualifications, likely diminishing the impact, whereas Democrats have proposed a full expansion.

Democratic leaders on Tuesday said they believe there are areas where they can work with Republicans, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

“We do know that there are Republicans in our chamber, our colleagues, who do support access to birth control, who do think that is a very important issue,” said Sen. Sarah Trone-Garriott, D-West Des Moines. “We know that's important for a lot of voters in their districts as well across party lines. And so we're giving an opportunity to work together to really show that we affirm these freedoms, and we affirm this access.”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Democrats outline proposals for postpartum care, abortion access