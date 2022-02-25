Iowa GOP passes major income tax cut, handing Kim Reynolds a win ahead of her national moment

Republicans have coalesced around one of their top legislative priorities — a massive income tax cut — just in time for Gov. Kim Reynolds to tout Iowa's conservative policies in a nationally televised address next week.

The Senate and House moved rapidly Thursday to pass the bill, House File 2317, which will lower Iowa's income tax rate to 3.9%, makes retirement income tax free and cuts the corporate tax rate.

The bill's passage gives Reynolds the opportunity to sign into law a tax-cut package that goes even further than the 4% flat income tax she called for in her Condition of the State address at the beginning of the session.

Reynolds is expected to sign it soon, likely before she delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

"This bill rewards work, takes care of our farmers, and supports our retirees, all while protecting key state priorities," Reynolds said in a statement. "Iowans will reinvest these dollars in our economy, communities will prosper, and families will rest a little easier. Once again, we’re putting our faith in Iowans, and they won’t let us down."

Republican legislative leaders touted the tax cut as the largest in Iowa history, saying it would provide significant tax relief to all Iowans and crediting Reynolds with helping bring the proposal to fruition. But they were less direct about whether Reynolds' upcoming address prompted them to speed up their negotiations.

"Senate Republicans are happy to deliver on the promise that we've made to voters for the last year: that when we have surpluses in Iowa, we are going to deliver tax cuts for every single Iowan," Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told reporters following the bill's passage in the Senate.

Democrats, however, criticized the plan for benefiting the wealthiest Iowans and relying on an influx of federal dollars — sent to states by Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden — to cut state taxes. They said Republicans had sped up the bill's passage to boost Reynolds' image ahead of her speech.

"The reason we're debating this bill tonight seems to be putting it on an expedited timeline so that Gov. Reynolds can talk about it in her response to the State of the Union next Tuesday," said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City.

Tax cuts achieve major priority for Republicans

The proposal materialized quickly, with Republicans making the details of the agreement public late Thursday morning and sending the final bill to Reynolds by the evening.

Senate lawmakers voted 32-16 to pass the measure, with two Democrats — Sens. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, and Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford — joining Republicansin support. House lawmakers followed Thursday evening with a 61-34 vote, again with all Republicans and two Democrats — Reps. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, and Kenan Judge, D-Waukee — voting in favor.

Republicans' rapid agreement on a tax cut package this session presents a stark contrast to last year, when debates over tax policy prolonged the session into May — weeks after its projected end date.

While Democrats accused Republicans of rushing the tax package, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said House Republicans were already making the tax cuts a priority, which they demonstrated by passing their own plan last week.

"We were already on the trajectory of being able to make early, significant tax relief," he said.

Whitver said the most important thing for him was "to put taxpayers at the table" right away, instead of waiting until the end of the session. He credited Reynolds for setting out the blueprint for the final tax plan in her address in January.

"She showed a tremendous amount of leadership from day one," he said.

The version of the bill expected to head to Reynolds' desk largely mirrors what she unveiled during her Condition of the State address in January.

It represents a compromise between Republicans' competing plans. Reynolds and House Republicans had initially proposed a 4% flat tax rate, while Senate Republicans had called for 3.6%.

Democrats say many working Iowans will see small benefit

Most other Democrats said the bill favors wealthy Iowans while providing only a small benefit to Iowans with low and middle incomes.

In the Senate, they unsuccessfully attempted to pass a number of amendments to the proposal they said would benefit working families and young farmers.

"The Republican plan overwhelmingly rewards wealth, not work," Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said.

Democrats had previously proposed a separate plan that would double the state's earned income tax credit and increase the child and dependent care tax credit for those making less than $90,000 per year. Democrats have also pushed for raising Iowa's per-pupil spending on K-12 education next year in place of cutting corporate taxes.

House Democrats said an Iowa Department of Revenue analysis shows that 30.2% of Iowa tax filers won't see a change in their tax liability after the bill is fully implemented.

"There are 1.5 million tax filers in the state and approximately one third of them will not see any reduction in their taxes," Hall said.

But Republicans said the tax cuts would affect all Iowans.

"This represents a tax cut for every Iowan," said Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, the bill's floor manager in the House. "Every single Iowan will have more money in their pockets thanks to this tax cut today."

The bill eliminates Iowa's progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates, and Democrats criticized the bill for giving a much larger tax cut to the wealthy.

"This is not a tax break for Iowans — for our middle class, working Iowans," said Rep. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids. "This is a tax break for the rich."

Republicans said they believe it's fairer to tax all Iowans at the same rate, regardless of income.

"People call the current tax system progressive, but we actually look at it as regressive," Dawson said. "The current system right now penalizes people who work harder. You know, we want to treat all Iowans fairly."

Senate Republicans say they may try again on sales tax proposal

The bill's passage may not be the last word on taxes this session.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, the bill's floor manager in the Senate, said Republicans could still try for more tax changes this year.

"As long as we're here, we’re not going to be done cutting taxes," he said.

That includes a proposal from the original Senate Republican plan to eliminate the one-cent local option sales taxes in individual communities and establish a one-cent statewide sales tax, some of which could then be used to pay for water quality and outdoor recreation projects.

Dawson said there could be a new bill dealing with the sales tax later this year.

"The restructuring of the local option sales tax is not a topic that goes away anytime soon," Dawson said. "And you may see that in the Senate discussion going forward."

