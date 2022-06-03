Iowa shooting outside church leaves 2 victims, suspected gunman dead, sheriff's department says

A shooting in Iowa left two people and a suspected gunman dead outside a church in Ames, Iowa Thursday evening, the Story County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. local time when a man opened fire on two female victims in front of Cornerstone Church on US-30, Capt. Nicholas A. Lennie told Fox News Digital.

The church was holding an event for college-age kids when the shooting occurred, the station reported.

The church said in a statement the victims were "two young members of our Cornerstone Church community."

"Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation," the church said.

It added, "We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff's Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but preliminary information indicates the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lennie said, adding the suspect was not killed by law enforcement.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been publicly identified.