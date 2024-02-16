The Iowa social studies bill is the real attack on American history

Love does not mean ignoring flaws. No, in fact, it means unconditionally accepting one no matter their downsides while offering a willing hand to overcome a difficult past.

I grew up in Iowa and have the fortune of returning to a place I love to teach American history to Iowa students at the University of Northern Iowa. After studying seven years in New England to receive my doctoral degree, however, things have drastically changed since I departed. This includes a continuing effort to dictate “good” and “exceptional” American history from the “bad.”

I love the United States — it has always been my home — and that passion developed from my public education in Iowa to become a first-generation college graduate. I am fortunate for the opportunities this state gave me, and I certainly appreciate the opportunity to return the favor as a term-based professor at one of its great state institutions of higher education. Yet, I am troubled by the recent advancement of House File 2330, a bill that will dictate how history is taught in K-12 education in the state — one that erroneously simplifies history and dissuades critical thinking and civic engagement among Iowa students.

The bill does have certain merits. Its emphasis on using primary sources should be applauded as an effective teaching tool for students to apply critical thinking skills by reading historical documents firsthand. Yes, students should read the Constitution — as should everyone, it’s incredibly short — and learn that, for the most part, it is simply a set of rules. They should learn how it was meant to be amended because the founders understood the unprecedented model of government they were forming — hence the Bill of Rights, which were added to the Constitution after it was ratified.

But there are major problems with the bill. Most notably, the bill suggests a curriculum which emphasizes the “study of and devotion to the United States’ exceptional and praiseworthy history.” Certainly there are exceptional parts of American history. As the Black journalist and suffragists Ida B. Wells-Barnett wrote in 1900, “Our country’s national crime is lynching.” Lynching was not spontaneous, as Wells-Barnett revealed in her meticulous studies of the horrendous act; it was an orchestrated, collective action against largely Black men by white supremacists who took violent action in their own hands instead of allowing for the civic process of the law to determine an individual’s fate.

Lynching, of course, is not “praiseworthy,” which raises the questions over whether students would be neglected to learn this important part of American history. What about the violence faced by civil rights activists such as John Lewis who challenged Jim Crow during the 1960s? Lewis was a leader among the youth led “Freedom Riders” who put their bodies in physical harm and faced possible death in the name of justice and liberty promised to all Americans, regardless of race. These were heroic, praiseworthy actions that, like Wells-Barnett and lynching, paint a full picture of American history.

History cannot be sanitized as House File 2330 suggests. Students need to learn this information to be informed, active members of a civil society to understand all that Americans have endured. There are shameful parts of the American past, and teaching students about these does not mean generating hate toward the United States. No, just like someone you love, acknowledging one’s imperfections means accepting them no matter their past mistakes, to love them unconditionally and help them grow for the better.

Johnathan K Williams

Johnathan K Williams is an Iowa native and an assistant professor of instruction at the University of Northern Iowa. He teaches US history.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The Iowa social studies bill is the real attack on US history