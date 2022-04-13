Iowa solicitor general arrested on assault charge in Des Moines bar incident

Iowa's solicitor general was arrested following an incident at a Des Moines bar on late Friday.

Jeffrey Thompson was charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, in the disturbance at Blazing Saddle in the East Village. A criminal complaint accuses Thompson of swinging multiple times with a closed fist at a bouncer who was trying to escort him out of the bar.

Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was released on $300 cash bond and pleaded not guilty on Monday. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 3.

An assault conviction carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $855.

The solicitor general is a member of the state Attorney General's Office and represents the state's interest in legal cases.

Lynn Hicks, chief of staff for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, said Thompson informed Miller of his arrest and continues his responsibilities for the office.

"Jeff has done incredible work for our office and in service to the state," Hicks said in an email. "This is a private matter that Jeff will have to address."

