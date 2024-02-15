Iowa special ed advocates say new House plan for AEAs is better, but more changes needed

House Republicans' new plan for providing special education services to Iowa schools received positive feedback from school groups and advocates Thursday, a marked change for what has been a widely criticized policy priority at the Capitol.

The House plan, now being fast-tracked by Republicans ahead of a Friday legislative deadline, would retain Iowa's Area Education Agencies as the sole provider of special education services.

School districts could, starting in the 2025-26 school year, shop around for outside providers of media and general education services, currently also provided by AEAs.

Advocates and lobbyists for education groups, including AEAs, told lawmakers in a subcommittee that the new plan represented significant progress compared with initial proposals by Gov. Kim Reynolds and a bill advancing in the Senate.

But several of those groups remain opposed to the bill as a whole and want further changes.

"This is our favorite so far of the proposals," said Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association, stipulating that the group remained opposed to the legislation and believed there was "room for improvement."

The chief administrator of the Heartland AEA, Cindy Yelick, said the agency's concerns still centered around providing "services to students and families in rural Iowa."

And Heather Sievers, an Altoona mother of a student who has used AEA special education services and is the founder of Advocates for Iowa's Children, said the House plan was a "significant improvement" but could still create gaps in services across the state.

"The fundamental, core issue with the bill still is that we're kind of backtracking in time, moving away from an integrated model," said Sievers. "Which I think is what people are worried about."

One source of praise among advocates was the House's plan to commission a task force on AEAs, which they said would serve as a valuable tool moving forward as officials determine the future of the agencies.

But several were wary of the authority of the director of the Department of Education under the plan.

Sievers noted the turnover in recent years within the position and urged lawmakers to allow schools to provide services without requiring the director's approval.

"The schools should be able to determine what services they need and request those services without having to fear that there's going to be a rejection of that budget, as well as positions being lost," she said.

What lawmakers said about House Republicans' new AEA plan

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, the chair of the House education committee, emphasized that the current bill "is not the final product" and he was "open to recommendations."

"I think resetting the conversastion, being able to kind of go back to the start and work through some of this, has been a significant, I would say, victory for our republic," Wheeler said.

And Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said she was "pleased to see something coming together that at least had input from people" directly affected.

But Democratic leaders told reporters Thursday they remained opposed to the premise of both Republican-led plans.

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum said the proposal coming out of the Senate would "make the system far more unstable."

"No one has asked for this," Jochum said. "No one wants it."

The Senate plan, revised Wednesday night by a committee, would re-direct AEA money to districts to have them choose how to contract for special education and other services.

A committee hearing was scheduled Thursday afternoon for the bill as Republicans aim to keep the new proposal alive through the first "funnel" deadline of the session.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa House plan for AEAs is 'improvement,' advocates say