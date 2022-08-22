Iowa State Patrol arrests 9 who "surrounded" troopers breaking up a fight at the Iowa State Fair

Large crowds make their way along Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Des Moines.

Nine people were arrested Sunday night after state troopers say they were surrounded while trying to break up a fight on the Grand Concourse at the Iowa State Fair.

Around 9:30 p.m. Iowa State Patrol troopers saw a fight break out between several teenagers on the midway area near Jalapeño Pete’s stand, state patrol spokesperson Sgt. Alex Dinkla, told the Des Moines Register Monday.

When troopers tried to break up the fight, several participants "surrounded" the troopers, Dinkla said.

Troopers suffered minor injuries while arresting nine people but there were no other injuries and no weapons used during the fight, Dinkla said.

More: Iowa State Fair attendance soars over 1.1 million in 2022, 4th-biggest fair in its history

Troopers charged the youths with disorderly conduct, he said. Two were taken to a juvenile detention center, the others were picked up from the fair. Dinkla said it was unclear what prompted the scuffle.

"If there is an engagement, the officers deal with that incident and then (try) to defuse those situations so it's little disruption to the fair activities that are happening," Dinkla said.

Large crowds make their way along Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Des Moines.

Troopers receive calls about reported fights at the fair often, Dinkla says. Arrests also occurred every night of the fair — mostly for public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol and tobacco — through police could not immediately give the total number of arrests made over this year's 11-day run.

More: Iowa State Fair event smashes Guinness World Record for largest cornhole tournament

The State Fair, which ended Sunday, capped off with 1,118,763 people in attendance, making it the fourth-biggest State Fair ever, according to State Fair marketing director Mindy Williamson.

Fair officials tallied 128,298 fairgoers on Saturday — a new daily record for the second Saturday of the fair and a record single-day tally. The old record for a single day was set way back in 1991, when 127,277 attended.

Story continues

"Whenever you get 100,000 people ... together in one area, it's always typical to see one isolated incident here and there," Dinkla said. "We see it each and every year. There's always good and positive things that come out of the Iowa State Fair, and we still would encourage everybody to have a great time ... and we're going to continue being out at the Iowa State Fair to provide a sense of security and a sense of calmness for all fairgoers."

Williamson added: "Safety is our top priority and we are fortunate to partner with many different agencies to keep people safe at the Fair every year."

The nine people arrested will be processed through the juvenile division, according to Dinkla.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State Patrol arrests nine after fight at Iowa State Fair