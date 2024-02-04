Iowa State Patrol arrests suspect with meth, cocaine, stolen gun in Davenport

A 36-year-old Manchester, Iowa, man is in custody after an incident in Davenport early Saturday, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Melvin Liggins Jr. faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records show.

Melvin Liggins Jr. (Scott County Jail)

About 12 a.m. Saturday, Iowa State Patrol tried to stop a silver Chevrolet Malibu in the area of Locust and Harrison Streets because a front-seat passenger “was unrestrained,” according to arrest affidavits.

The driver led law enforcement on a pursuit, police allege in affidavits, and crashed the car. Liggins, who was a passenger in the back seat, took off running, and ignored numerous commands from a fully uniformed peace officer to stop. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

During a search of the vehicle, a black plastic bag was located on the floorboard where Liggins had been seated. Inside, there were numerous drugs, packaging material and a digital scale with marijuana residue, police allege in affidavits.

Three bags contained individually packaged bundles of marijuana. There was a total of 36 smaller bag of marijuana, which had been packaged. The total weight of this marijuana was 60.80 grams, police allege in affidavits.

A smaller bag had 70 pills/tablets of suspected methamphetamine/MDMA. This had a total weight of greater than 5 grams but less than 5 kilograms. One of the pills tested positive for meth, police allege in affidavits.

Another bag had a total package weight of 3.76 grams of cocaine, according to affidavits, which show the substances had no drug tax stamps.

Also in the vehicle next to Liggins was a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun in the armrest between the back seats.

Liggins, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $45,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 13 in Scott County Court.

