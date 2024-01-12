Iowa State Patrol busy Friday with deteriorating road conditions
Iowa State Patrol busy Friday with deteriorating road conditions
Iowa State Patrol busy Friday with deteriorating road conditions
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 in Ball's absence.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
We sat down with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe to ask questions about the future of its new electric 0 Series program. Here's what we found out.
BlackRock's purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners hinges on a belief in the importance of infrastructure as a key asset for investors in the coming years.
Escalating tensions in the Red Sea are sending oil prices higher.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
Snap up a megapopular space heater for $27, snow boots for 60% off, a cozy blanket for $10 and more.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.
Dug McDaniel will still be allowed to play in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines during his suspension.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
All the biggest and most surprising news out of our first news day at CES 2024.
The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.