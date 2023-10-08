Iowa State shuts down TCU, 27-14
Iowa State shuts down TCU, 27-14
The Buffs are now 4-2.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
A 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX Sport Wagon, second model year for the WRX in the United States, found in a Denver-region self-service wrecking yard.
U.K.-based Lyca Mobile has confirmed intruders accessed customers’ personal information after breaking into its systems. Lyca Mobile, the London-headquartered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks off network operator EE’s infrastructure, said earlier this week that it had been the target of a cyberattack which caused widespread disruption for millions of its customers, except those based in the United States, Australia, Ukraine and Tunisia. In an update published on Friday, Lyca Mobile said that it first detected the incident on September 30 and took “immediate action to contain the incident,” such as isolating and shutting down compromised systems.
Max Verstappen lapped fastest on Friday in the only practice session for a Qatar Grand Prix weekend set to crown him a triple Formula One world champion.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.
Kia plans to build the NCAS port, which is the most common charging standard, into all of its new electric vehicles that go on sale in North America starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
Julio Rodríguez indicated that his friendship with the reliever is over because of the incident.
Gatekeeping is the worst, so here's everything we're eyeing right now.
Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.