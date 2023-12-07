Iowa State University appoints interim Operations and Finance vice president

Iowa State University's Kody Henke and Megan Van Heiden from the Dean of Students Office under the Division of Student Affairs distribute fruit and water to students on their way to classes on the first day of the new school year at the university's central campus, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State University Vice President for Operations and Finance Shawn Norman is no longer with the university, effective Dec. 1, the university announced.

University spokesperson Angie Hunt confirmed Norman’s departure from the university but said she could provide no additional details. Norman was announced as the chosen candidate for the position in November 2022 after a national search. Before coming to Iowa, he served as the associate vice president for planning, budget and analysis at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Associate Vice President for Finance Services Heather Paris has stepped into the role on an interim basis, Hunt said in her email, pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents. Paris previously held the position from September 2022 to January 2023, when Norman began his duties, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in an email to staff.

Wintersteen said Paris will give the Division of Operations and Finance stability and strong leadership until a new vice president is found.

“I know this change in leadership will not change the division’s commitment to supporting the university’s mission,” she said in the email.

