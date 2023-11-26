Iowa State upsets Kansas State
Iowa State upsets Kansas State
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
The good was Caitlin Clark scored 24 points with three assists. The bad was she shot 6-of-32 from the field (2-of-16 from 3-point range) with four turnovers.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
