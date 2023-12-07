Iowa State's CYTown development ahead of schedule, $4 million under budget

Iowa State University is constructing a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called CYTown between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. This is a view of the stage at night, looking south.

Iowa State University’s CYTown development is moving ahead of schedule and is currently under budget.

The $200 million multi-use entertainment development located between Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium will feature a branch of McFarland Clinic, the first official anchor of the project. Plans also include retail and office space, luxury apartments with retail space on the first floor, and a restaurant/brew pub.

Iowa State revealed plans for CYTown in September 2022, and construction began in March.

What’s happening at the CYTown development now?

Parking lot improvements and infrastructure installation are included in Phase I.

“Phase 1 was expected to be completed over two construction seasons,” said Chris Jorgensen, Iowa State’s senior associate athletics director for operations. “Given the mild winter temperatures so far, we’re actually underway with the second part of Phase 1 now.”

The C and D parking lots, which are located nearest University Boulevard, were largely completed before the football season.

The second half of Phase 1 is currently in progress, which includes the A and B lots to the west of what was historically called "Tent Row." Construction is also ongoing at the corner of University Boulevard and Jack Trice Way.

Phase 2 is out for bid and will complete all the parking between the Iowa State Center and Jack Trice Stadium.

Jorgensen said the plan is to award that job later this year.

“This is the least sexy part of the project, but it’s one of the most necessary parts — to have the infrastructure to be able to build buildings on the site going forward,” Jorgensen said.

“Secondly, anybody that’s attended games or performing arts events in the last 10 years knows those parking lots between the Iowa State Center and Jack Trice were badly in need of maintenance,” he added. “We’re very happy to have that deferred maintenance behind us and have a new parking lot for all of the attendees.”

Who is paying to develop CYTown?

The Iowa State Board of Regents approved a request from ISU in mid-November for an additional $9.5 million for CYTown. Jorgensen emphasized that those funds do not come from the state of Iowa or the Regents.

The project was not over budget and the spending was anticipated, money ISU knew it would need to rehabilitate the parking lots and add physical infrastructure for the building sites.

“We were actually under budget on the first phase of the project, and we were able to use some of that savings to apply to the second phase,” Jorgensen said. “We’re estimating we were about $4 to $5 million under budget on the first phase.”

That phase was approved for $24.5 million.

ISU is self-funding the CYTown project. The athletic department is paying for about two-thirds of the initial parking and infrastructure costs, and the university is providing the other third, largely through private donations.

“Most of the buildings on the project will be built by private developers and not through funding provided by either Iowa State University or the state of Iowa,” Jorgensen said.

A numbered rendering depicts the buildings that are expected to be the first to open as early as fall 2025 in the pictured CYTown entertainment district to be north of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. No. 1 is McFarland Clinic, 2) retail and office space, 3) luxury apartments with retail space on the first floor, and 4) a restaurant/brew pub.

Interest from developers has spurred the project

Developer interest has also encouraged project leaders to move as quickly as possible.

ISU is working with McFarland Clinic to finalize the details of its lease, while the clinic will handle building design.

“The feedback that we have from other developers has given us an impetus to move forward with all phases of preparing the site for vertical construction,” Jorgensen said. “That’s why we’ve elected to move forward with the second phase.”

Phase 2 will prepare building sites for developers to lease.

“We have had a lot of interest in the project, a lot of conversations from developers,” Jorgensen said.

He looks forward to leasing to other developers in 2024. It may be a single developer or a series of developers, he said.

“We’ve been really excited about the interest we’ve received. It’s a big reason why we moved forward with the second phase of parking infrastructure,” Jorgensen said. “We feel like Iowa State will see a return on this investment in the very near term.”

McFarland is targeting an opening date of fall 2025.

How will the Iowa State Center be affected by CYTown?

One of the goals for Iowa State is to use revenue generated by CYTown to continually reinvest in the Iowa State Center assets.

Those facilities include the performing arts centers of Fisher Theater and Stephens Auditorium and the conference and convention center at the Scheman Building.

“Those buildings in the Iowa State Center are badly in need of some deferred maintenance," Jorgensen said. "That’s one of the first goals from this project is that we’re able to reinvest those revenues to rehabilitate those assets and continually build on the performing arts, other athletic events, conferences and trade shows that will populate CYTown."

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa State’s CYTown entertainment development runs ahead of schedule