Iowa Supreme Court finds defendant in Burlington murder-for-hire plot was eligible for probation

One of five men involved in a 2017 murder-for-hire in Burlington may be re-sentenced to probation for his role in the crime and will not have to pay restitution to the victim's family.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued an opinion that a Des Moines County judge should have considered probation for Caesar Davison, 32, because he had not been convicted of a forcible felony in the death of DeMarcus "Peanut" Chew.

In 2020, days before all court proceedings shut down due to COVID-19, a jury found that Davison conspired with four other men to kill Chew on Sept. 10, 2017.

Davison's appeal was centered on two issues, the first of which was based on an apparent misinterpretation at the time of Davison's sentencing in July 2020 of what constitutes a forcible felony.

In Iowa, a forcible felony includes only felonious child endangerment, some assaults, murder, sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

Davison was convicted of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony, and assault causing serious injury, a class D felony.

In a unanimous Supreme Court opinion handed down by seven judges, written by Justice Edward Mansfield, the court pointed out that the offenses Davison was convicted of do not meet the definition of a forcible felony. As such, Wright should have considered granting Davison probation, the court ruled.

According to the opinion, Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer, who during Davison's trial contended that he was believed to be the one who pulled the trigger, had said during sentencing that assault causing serious injury is a forcible felony, making Davison ineligible for parole. Davison's attorney, Keith Rigg, agreed with Schaefer’s conclusion.

The Iowa Supreme Court called this a mistake by the parties involved, not an intentional act by either of the attorneys or Judge John Wright. Rather, the court contended that Wright acted upon what the attorneys had told him about the law, which gave him no option to sentence Davison to probation.

“Although any fault lies primarily with the parties and not with the district court, prudence dictates that we should vacate Davison’s prison sentence and remand for resentencing,” Mansfield wrote.

According to Iowa Courts Online, a new sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

The Supreme Court judges also indicated they thought it was possible the assault causing serious injury verdict came about as a compromise. Mansfield wrote that, had the jury had been given an instruction allowing it to convict Davison of murder for aiding and abetting in the crime, it may have delivered a different verdict.

Not long after the 2020 verdict, the foreman of that jury told The Hawk Eye that jurors were largely convinced that Davison had been the one who killed Chew, but that they couldn't be certain, which led them to convict on the lesser charge of assault causing serious injury.

The foreman also said jurors would have convicted Davison of aiding and abetting had they been given the option.

In Iowa, assault does not require actual physical contact. It merely requires the threat of physical contact and that the accused had the ability to carry out that threat. The jury felt it did not need to be certain that Davison had physically harmed Chew in order to commit assault causing serious injury.

Restitution nixed due to lack of determination of causation

The other argument in Davison's appeal was that he should not have been required to pay restitution to the Chew family because he was not convicted of actually causing Chew's death.

All five defendants were ordered to pay restitution. It was built into the plea agreements for three of the men, and Emmanuel E. Spann was required to pay as a result of his first-degree murder conviction in the case.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 in favor of Davison's argument that he should not pay restitution.

Mansfield's majority opinion said Iowa law is unclear if the jury needed to find that Chew died as a result of Davison’s actions for a $150,000 restitution payment to be required.

“The $150,000 assessment is, at least in constitutional terms, a fine,” Mansfield wrote.

While Mansfield said the court ordinarily would agree with the broader idea that any crime causing the death of another should trigger the $150,000 restitution penalty, it did not do so in this case as the court found no clear evidence the Legislature intended such a broad interpretation.

The dissenting opinion was authored by Justice Thomas Waterman.

"It is undisputed Chew was shot to death. Mission accomplished. The conspiracy was a success," Waterman wrote. "The conspiracy conviction makes him liable for the acts of his co-conspirators as a matter of law."

The jury had multiple charges to consider that would have convicted Davison of causing Chew's death, including voluntary manslaughter, but it did not.

Supreme Court decision's impact on other defendants in the Chew case unclear

Davison was set for a parole hearing next month and it is unclear if the court’s decision will change things.

How this finding could affect the other defendants in the Chew murder case is also unknown.

Antoine Spann, one of Davison's co-conspirators, will have a parole hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

All parole hearings are streamed live, the link for which can be found on the board of parole website. Statements are not allowed to be made at parole hearings by members of the public, but submitted comments are taken into consideration.

Written comments may be submitted to noel.rix@iowa.gov or online at BOP.iowa.gov.

Comments also can be made over the phone by calling (866) 448-4611 or (515) 725-5761.

A snapshot of the case

DeMarcus "Peanut" Chew, 26, was shot to death Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother's North Hill home. It was not until early 2019 that the five men believed to be involved in the murder would be arrested on charges of first-degree murder for his death.

Despite the initial charge, only one of the defendants was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Antoine Calvin Spann, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in February 2019, pleading guilty to lesser charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony; conspiracy to commit forcible felony, a class C felony; and criminal gang participation, a class D felony. His parole hearing will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Andre Harris, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and criminal gang participation. His request for a parole hearing was denied but he will be eligible for parole in one year.

Derrick Parker, 47, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in September 2019 to willful injury causing bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He will be eligible for parole in September.

Caesar Davison, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in February 2020 of assault causing serious injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. His parole hearing is set for May 10, but that may change pending re-sentencing.

Emmanuel E. Spann, 33, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in February 2020 of first-degree murder.

According to testimony given during court proceedings, all of the co-defendants save for Parker were members of a street gang called the Black Pirates and had been in Iowa to sell drugs around the time of Chew’s death.

On the night of Sept. 9, 2017, the five men went to a now-shuttered nightclub in Gulfport, Illinois, where Parker spotted Chew.

Parker had been informed that Arthur “A.J.” Smith, who had been involved in an ongoing and escalating feud with Chew’s family, had taken out a $10,000 hit on Chew. According to testimony given by Antoine Spann and Andre Harris, it was Parker who devised the plot to kill Chew in exchange for the money.

When Chew left the nightclub and got a ride home, the five men followed in an unlit Jeep Cherokee being driven by Antoine Spann.

Outside Chew’s mother’s home, Emmanuel Spann and Davison exited the Jeep. Neither Antoine Spann nor Harris saw who shot Chew.

Smith was in Keithsburg, Illinois, according to video of himself that he recorded at the time of the shooting.

A SnapChat video posted to Davison's account, "Cj Additup," within days of the murder showed Davison sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle, thumbing through crisp $100 bills.

Per witness testimony, Smith gave the men $1,000 and a pound of methamphetamine.

Smith was killed in March 2018 in what is believed to be an unrelated shooting in Chicago.

Hawk Eye reporter Michaele Niehaus contributed to this report.

