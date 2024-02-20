Iowa Supreme Court OKs search warrant despite video defendant says showed officer lied

How many times can a police officer be wrong — or flat-out dishonest — on a warrant application before the resulting warrant is invalid? Quite a few, according to a divided Iowa Supreme Court.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court on Friday reversed a decision suppressing evidence against Jesse Harbach, who was charged with operating while intoxicated after rolling his car over in 2021 near Delhi. Delaware County Deputy Mitch Knipper, who investigated the crash, subsequently filed an application for a warrant to draw blood from Harbach, stating that Harbach refused to take a preliminary breath or field sobriety test, had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbled speech and smelled of alcohol.

The only problem, according to the judge handling Harbach's case, was that none of that was true. Knipper's body camera footage did not show Harbach had slurred speech or bloodshot eyes, and given that a later blood draw found no alcohol in Harbach's system, the court questioned how Knipper could have smelled it on his breath. (The blood draw did detect methamphetamine, for which Harbach was charged.)

As for field sobriety and breathalyzer testing, the video showed didn't ask Harbach to undergo either. In fact as an earlier Iowa Court of Appeals decision noted ― but Knipper did not in his application ― Harbach was strapped to a backboard and neck brace in an ambulance, being treated by emergency responders, when Knipper spoke to him.

Finding that the application would not have supported probable cause without the false statements, the judge suppressed the warrant results, and the court of appeals affirmed.

Majority disputes video, says probable cause existed

Supreme Court Justice Dana Oxley, joined by Justices David May and Christopher McDonald and Chief Justice Susan Christensen, said that's not how courts should view warrant challenges, and that later courts should not take a "grudging or negative attitude" toward the probable cause finding of the magistrate who approved the warrant.

When officers seek a warrant, it's not enough that a statement be incorrect, Oxley wrote, because the defendant must show that the officer was intentionally or recklessly misleading. The majority found Harbach failed to present any such evidence.

The justices also took issue with the trial judge's factual findings. Oxley wrote that the video was "not so clear or the angle so direct" to conclusively see the state of Harbach's eyes, nor was the audio clarity good enough to say definitively he was not slurring his words.

And while the blood test three hours after the crash detected no alcohol, an earlier hospital procedure detected ethanol in Harbach. Oxley wrote that the majority "take(s) judicial notice" that this finding indicates some alcohol in Harbach's blood, and thus supports the deputy's claim to have smelled alcohol at the scene.

The decision did not set aside Knipper's claim that Harbach refused field sobriety and breathalyzer testing, but found that the remaining challenged statements were enough to support probable cause, and overturned the suppression ruling.

Dissent says deputy lied, warrant should be invalid

Justice Thomas Waterman, joined by Justices Edward Mansfield and Matthew McDermott, wrote that he would have affirmed the decision to throw out the warrant.

Waterman agreed with the lower courts that the video did not support Knipper's claims, and that Knipper made misstatements "intentionally or recklessly" on the warrant application. Moreover, he wrote, the majority chose to give Knipper the benefit of the doubt on every disputed fact despite other examples where the deputy was clearly in the wrong.

"After the video affirmatively showed the deputy lied about Harbach refusing (breath and sobriety) tests and about Harbach refusing to answer any questions, why believe the rest of his claims?" Waterman asked. "Do you eat more stew after finding a rancid piece of meat?"

Waterman also knocked the majority for accepting the ethanol test result without any testimony about its significance, and warned the decision will undermine defendants' right, established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978, to challenge warrants obtained through false statements.

Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere did not respond to a message asking about the decision and whether his office had any concerns with how Knipper handled Harbach's investigation. Attorney Maria Ruhtenberg, representing Harbach, told the Des Moines Register she was disappointed in the decision but noted that Harbach has not been convicted of any crime and will still be able to contest his charge in court.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

