Iowa Supreme Court rejects pretrial appeal from teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher

The Iowa Supreme Court will not consider appeals from two teens charged with murdering their Spanish teacher, the court announced Thursday, allowing their cases to resume moving toward trial.

Willard Miller, 16, and Jeremy Goodale, now 17, are charged with killing Nohema Graber, 66, in November. Graber had taught at Fairfield High School since 2012. Prosecutors have not disclosed what they believe was the motive for the attack.

Under Iowa law, youths 16 and older charged with certain crimes are tried in adult court, but attorneys for both teens have asked the court to transfer the cases to juvenile court. The matter was scheduled for a hearing March 24 but was postponed while the Supreme Court considered whether to hear the case.

At issue in the appeal was whether the district court needs to resolve other motions before deciding whether to transfer the teens to juvenile court.

The defense is seeking to suppress evidence from an interview Miller gave with police as well as search warrants at Miller's home and for his phone and social media accounts. Attorneys argued that issue needs to be addressed first to prevent possibly unconstitutional evidence from being used in the hearing, but Judge Shawn Showers declined to hold the suppression hearing first.

"Allowing the State to rely on constitutionally-challenged evidence (in pretrial hearings) is ... in violation of Miller’s constitutional right against unreasonable searches and seizures, and in violation of Miller’s right to due process; both of which are protected by the United States Constitution and Iowa Constitution," attorney Christine Branstad wrote in Miller's appeal, filed March 22.

The defendants also argue the judge erred in refusing to exclude the public and reporters from the hearing.

Although all defendants are entitled to appeal their convictions, pretrial appeals are granted at the discretion of the Supreme Court. Thursday's orders deny both appeals without comment, and direct the parties to file additional briefings on whether documents submitted with the appeal should be sealed.

After the court's decision, court records show Branstad filed a renewed motion to address the suppression motion first. On Friday, Showers denied it again, and ordered the parties by Monday to propose a new date for the reverse waiver hearing to determine if the teens should be tried in juvenile court.

