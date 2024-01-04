Iowa Supreme Court rules against universities in 13-year-old insurance dispute

A legal dispute with roots going back nearly three decades has finally concluded with the Iowa Supreme Court ordering the state's top three public universities to pay more than $6 million to a state insurance fund.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa since 2011 have been feuding with the Iowa Individual Health Benefit Reinsurance Association, arguing the association was charging them assessments it was not authorized to collect under state laws. The contours of the fight go back even further, with UNI and ISU arguing they were entitled to refunds for millions they'd paid going back almost to the association's creation in 1995.

A district judge eventually ruled against the universities, and on Friday, the state Supreme Court affirmed that decision, ordering the schools to pay the overdue assessments and late fees, totaling about $4.2 million for UI, $1.4 million for ISU and $513,000 for UNI.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office, which represented the universities, did not respond to inquiries about the case.

What were they fighting about?

The association was created under a 1995 state law to spread the cost for Iowans needing high-risk health insurance policies. Its attorney, Greg Lederer, said that fewer than 200 people were enrolled in coverage as of last year, but that prior to the 2010 Affordable Care Act it played a much more prominent role.

"At one point there 10,000 people in Iowa that were participating in this program, and as you can imagine, every one of these people needed it," he said.

Under the 1995 Iowa law, entities that "provide health benefit plans in this state" must be part of the reinsurance association and pay assessments accordingly. According to Justice Christopher McDonald, who wrote the Supreme Court's unanimous decision, the universities first refused to pay their assessments from the association in 2011, arguing that they were not legally required to be part of the association and that such a requirement would be unconstitutional.

April 2023: State auditor Rob Sand not entitled to records of insurance pool junkets, Iowa Supreme Court rules

The association sued the schools in 2012. The schools argued in response that UNI and ISU were entitled to reimbursement of assessments they had paid dating back to 1997. The University of Iowa prior to 2011 had offered employees coverage through a private insurer and had not been assessed as part of the association directly.

The case eventually was dismissed, only to be revived by the Supreme Court in 2016. After having "inexplicably languished for years," as McDonald writes, the case finally went before a judge, who ruled the law was constitutional and the schools were required to pay the assessments of more than $4 million, but declined to award the requested late fees.

Supreme Court sides with association

In its final ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that award of damages, and threw in the requested late fees, as well.

The universities, which offer self-funded health plans to their workers, are clearly covered by the plain language of the statute, McDonald wrote. Imposing such assessments does not run afoul of constitutional provisions against "obliging (the state) to pay for the debts of another." And the law permits the association to charge members fees, including late fees, the court ruled.

Previously: University of Iowa athletics will repay state $2M for football discrimination settlement

The universities did prevail on one point: Because the law does not explicitly provide for the association to recover legal fees, the justices agreed with the district court that the universities will only be on the hook for their own litigation expenses, not those of the association.

Why did the case take so long?

Lederer said the case snowballed year over year as more and more bills piled up.

"Every year brought another year of assessments and refusal to pay, so the case just kept getting bigger, and the association was adding to its late fee charge," he said.

Being dismissed, appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, then to the Iowa Supreme Court, then back to the district court, then up to the Supreme Court again added months or years at each step, he said. COVID-19 added further delays.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: University of Iowa loses 13-year-old case at Iowa Supreme Court