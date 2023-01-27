Iowa Supreme Court rules ex-Simpson College professor's statements can be used in murder trial

Gowun Park, 41, a Simpson College economics professor accused of killing her husband, pleaded not guilty on March 13, 2020.

Interviews a former Simpson College professor had with West Des Moines police before she was charged with murdering her husband can be used at her trial, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling vacated an Iowa Court of Appeals ruling that found four of the five interviews could not be used. That appeal came after a Dallas County judge ruled all the interviews must be excluded, a decision the justices reversed.

Gowun Park, 43, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping after calling 911 for medical attention for her husband, Sung Woo Nam, 41, at their West Des Moines condominium on Feb. 15, 2020. Detectives summoned to the scene said Nam, who was determined to be dead, was tied to a chair with his hands and feet bound and a towel taped over his head.

The cord used to tie him to the chair was around his neck and the cause of his death was listed as strangulation, according to court documents. The case, argued before the Supreme Court Nov. 16, centered on the contention by Park’s attorneys that detectives improperly promised leniency if she spoke to them during interviews on Feb. 15 and 16, 2020. Prosecutors maintained that the detectives, though deceptive, had acted within the bounds of the law.

Park’s attorneys could not be reached for comment Friday.

Previous rulings threw out interviews

Dallas County Judge Brad McCall ruled in 2021 that none of the interviews could not be used because:

Detectives who arrived at Park's condo to investigate Nam's death effectively detained her ― even though they said she was not being held ― and should have read her her Miranda rights before questioning her, because they would not allow her to go to the hospital to check on her husband, who she believed was still alive. In addition, they restricted her movement within the condo to the point that she could not change out of her pajamas before they took her to the West Des Moines Police Department.

In a second interview at the police department, detectives kept questioning Park, a native of South Korea for whom English was a second language, even though she asked to speak with a lawyer and it was clear she did not understand her rights when they were read to her.

Though Park initiated a third conversation about eight hours later, detectives failed to check whether she had spoken to a lawyer before carrying on the interview. She also was interviewed twice more. after which police charged her.

Detectives implied Park would be treated with leniency if she talked to them.

Story continues

In June, Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran ruled that statements from the first interview between Park and two West Des Moines police officers at her condominium could be admitted at trial. The other four interviews should be excluded, Vaitheswaran wrote, because officers deceived Park and misled her into giving damning statements, which led to her arrest.

Prosecutors then appealed to the Supreme Court, which in its 5-0 decision vacated Vaitheswaran’s ruling and reversed McCall’s ruling. Justices Thomas Waterman and David May abstained.

Park who was released from jail on a reduced bond because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pleaded not guilty in March 2020.

Park, who Simpson hired as an assistant professor in 2017, told detectives her husband was abusive and had given her permission to tie him up when he became violent, according to court documents.

West Des Moines police officers interviewed Park for the first time at her home from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020.

Officers led her away from a room where Nam was receiving medical attention and then confined her to a bedroom, but did not read Park her Miranda rights.

In Friday’s ruling Justice Edward Mansfield wrote for the majority that officers restricted Park's movement to preserve evidence and that the questioning at her condo focused on determining what had happened, not on getting her to confess to murder. Their other interactions with her were part of an attempt to calm her, Mansfield wrote.

“The officers were calm, respectful, and sympathetic,” Mansfield wrote. “At the beginning of the interaction, the officers were trying to console Park in her emotional state. At most points throughout the interaction, multiple officers were present, but the questioning was intermittent and generally conducted by only one officer at a time.”

The Supreme Court found that the district court and Court of Appeals had improperly suppressed Park’s second interview at the West Des Moines Police Department between 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and 3 a.m. Feb. 16. In their rulings McCall and Vaitheswaran wrote that detectives mislead Park by lying to her about her husband’s condition when they knew he already had died.

Vaitheswaran and McCall also found that Park did not properly waive her Miranda rights. At one point Park was asked to read and waive her Miranda rights, to which Park responded, "I'm not sure …" according to court documents.

"A reasonable person in Park's shoes would surmise that the deception was designed to circumvent her right to remain silent," Vaitheswaran wrote last year.

Mansfield acknowledged that detectives deceived Park about Nam’s condition, but “used no deception about exactly what they were looking for: Information on how Nam ended up with ligature marks on his wrist and neck.”

Vaitheswaran found that the trickery got Park to talk. Supreme Court justices disagreed. Mansfield wrote that the detectives' deception was “distasteful,” but did not cause Park to waive her Miranda rights.

“Park was willing to talk about how Nam ended up bound and tied to a chair from the get-go. Her answers in that regard didn’t change until midday February 16, when she returned for the third interview, well after she knew that Nam had died.”

Detectives also told her they were trying to help her if Nam had abused her.

The second interview ended when she declined to speak without a lawyer. Park initiated a third interview with police when she returned to the police station at 11 a.m. Feb. 16. McCall said detectives failed to ask if she had spoken to legal counsel. Her attorneys argued this showed that she believed she was not in trouble.

She was interviewed a fourth time at her condo on Feb. 18, 2020, and a fifth time on Feb. 19, 2020, when she contacted police. At the end of that interview detectives arrested her, read her Miranda warnings and charged with first-degree murder.

Supreme Court: Park 'ought to control the narrative from the time she called 911'

The Supreme Court found that Park’s explanations evolved as she talked to detectives and realized that law enforcement could obtain incriminating evidence from her cell phone.

“Park comes across on the videos as an intelligent person who, although clearly distraught, realized that she might be in legal jeopardy and who sought to control the narrative from the time she called 911,” Mansfield wrote.

The case will now be remanded back to Dallas County district court. If convicted Park faces spending life in prison.

Park came to the U.S. after finishing high school in South Korea. She got a doctoral degree in economics in 2017 from the City University of New York. She earned a master's degree in economics at New York University in 2010 and taught there as an adjunct professor from 2015 to 2017.

Her Simpson contract was up at the end of the 2019- 2020 academic year and she had a job in Kentucky lined up, according to court records. Park had no prior history with law enforcement.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ex-Simpson prof's statements OK in murder trial, Supreme Court rules