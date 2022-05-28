Iowa Supreme Court upholds murder conviction

May 27—DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the murder conviction of a Promise City man, but used the decision to coach district courts on jury instructions.

The court upheld an Appanoose County jury's verdict finding Ethan Landon Davis guilty of killing deer hunter Curtis Ross, of Cedar Falls, in November 2017.

Davis had appealed the verdict, saying there wasn't enough evidence to support the conviction. He also argued the court coerced the jury into a verdict after they reported being deadlocked during their deliberations.

The 56-page decision filed Friday changed little in Davis' situation: he remains convicted of first-degree murder and he will continue his lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

However, the court used the opportunity to provide direction to district courts going forward when it comes to jury instructions.

Seven hours into deliberation, the jury that was charged with deciding Davis' fate reported to the court it was deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Judge Myron Gookin brought the jury back into the courtroom and urged them to continue deliberating to reach a verdict. The jury returned to deliberations for about 4 1/2 hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

On appeal, Davis argues the instruction coerced the jury into returning a guilty verdict.

In deciding there was no coercion, the Iowa Supreme Court considered responses during jury polling and the time surrounding the verdict and instruction.

The court found the judge's instruction lacked problematic content, the jury deliberated for a long enough time to show they adequately reconsidered the case, and polling of the jury didn't lead to an indication they were coerced.

There was a fourth part of the decision, however: guidance to trial courts on verdict-urging instructions going forward.

Instead of a special instruction given to the jury reporting a deadlock during deliberations, the Iowa Supreme Court instead offered a set of instructions district courts should use in the initial instruction. Then, if a deadlock is reported, judges should simply refer to that initial instruction and repeat it.

The directive was opposed by Justice Brent Appel, who is set to retire in July.

In a dissenting opinion, Appel argued that Davis' case was not an appropriate way to "engage in a rule-making proceeding." Appel also argued the majority opinion failed to evaluate each instructional alternative before it selected the instruction published as its guidance.

"... if we are now in the business of fashioning a mandatory reasonable doubt jury instruction for all Iowa judges to use through the end of time, we should at least broaden our horizons to select the best reasonable doubt instruction available," Appel wrote.

Appel also wrote that established law has allowed district courts latitude on wording used in instructions, instead focusing on fairly stating the law and its application in the case.

The instruction defining reasonable doubt as being "firmly convinced" is pulled in part from an instruction adopted by the Federal Judicial Center.

However, that instruction also includes a sentence left out by the majority, which reads, "If, on the other hand, you think there is a real possibility that he is not guilty, you must give him the benefit of the doubt and find him not guilty."

Appel argues that omission is critical and may create an unbalanced instruction. He writes, "It adds nothing to help the jurors understand the concept of reasonable doubt — and perhaps even makes it more confusing."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.