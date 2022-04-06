Iowa survivalist who allegedly faked his own death to avoid child porn charges is arrested in Washington

A survivalist who allegedly faked his own death and fled his home state of Iowa to try to avoid child pornography charges about six years ago was captured by U.S. Marshals in western Washington this week.

Jacob Greer, 28, will be returned to Iowa to face trial on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

"The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners," U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa Ted Kamatchus said Tuesday. "Even though the case went cold, they would not quit."

Greer was originally arrested by Customs Enforcement officers in April 2016 on the child pornography charges and was released to his grandmother's home in Des Moines, Iowa with an ankle monitor.

About a month later, Greer apparently slipped out of that monitoring device and authorities found his car with a suicide note in it, but no body.

Investigators eventually discovered that Greer purchased a different car "with a $1,000 loan from a friend and that he had fled Iowa with money, a bow, arrows and a backpack full of survival gear."

The U.S. Forestry Service located the new car in Flathead, Montana, in June 2016 at a campground about 10 miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border.

The last sighting of Greer before authorities arrested him this week was at a Walmart in Montana on June 3, 2016.

"Through additional interviews, investigators learned Greer was a survivalist and had plans to live off the land in remote areas of the upper western states or southern Canada, hiding out in abandoned cabins," the U.S. Marshall Service said.

Greer was apprehended in Spanaway, Washington, a town about 40 miles south of Seattle. He's currently being held in federal detention while awaiting transfer back to Iowa.