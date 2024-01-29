Iowa teacher placed on leave after video showed him waiving prop gun cleared of wrongdoing

A north Iowa school teacher placed on administrative leave after a social media video showed him waving around a prop gun in class was cleared of any wrongdoing.

William Kochneff would have been able to go back to work after the investigation was completed, according to Northwood-Kensett Superintendent Michael Crozier, but did not return because he was filling in as the K-12 music teacher while the school looked for a long-term hire, a position it has since filled.

"I absolutely did NOTHING wrong on that day and was even praised by some who found out what actually happened," Kochneff said in an email to the Des Moines Register. "The video is so misleading it defies belief."

The 11-second video, which originated from the social media platform Snapchat, showed Kochneff holding a gun by the butt and waving it around while seemingly arguing with students, saying he follows the direction of secondary Principal Keith Fritz. The school confirmed the gun was fake.

According to Kochneff, there's more to the incident than what met the eyes of social media.

"Anybody, including the students who were actually there and myself, wouldn't have thought anything occurred untoward at all," Kochneff said in an interview with the Register. "I mean, the only thing that happened was students (were) reluctant to turn over the toy gun to me."

The school's investigation started Dec. 17 when Kochneff was put on leave and was completed Dec. 21. Northwood-Kensett administrators cleared Kochneff after the investigation.

"A student found the look-a-like weapon in storage in the room in a play prop box, and would not give it to the teacher when asked to do so," Crozier said in a statement. "Rather than violating the district’s weapons policy, (Kochneff) was enforcing it."

According to Kochneff, the student who took and posted the video has since apologized.

Kyle Werner is a reporter at the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa teacher cleared of wrongdoing in prop gun incident posted online