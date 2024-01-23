Iowa teachers would get spending accounts to pay for classroom supplies under Senate bill

Iowa teachers could receive new spending accounts to pay for classroom materials under a bill Iowa lawmakers are considering.

A three-member Senate subcommittee advanced Senate File 2009 on Monday afternoon. But the bill could see significant changes before it moves forward to the full Senate Education Committee.

The bill would provide each new teacher a $500 spending account to be used to buy classroom supplies, while other teachers would each receive a fund of $200 to use on classroom supplies.

"This topic has long been asked for by teachers to help support them setting up their classroom at the beginning of each school year so they can provide that learning environment that works for their students," said Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen, R-Walcott, the bill's sponsor. "Currently they’re using their own funds, and this is an attempt to set up a funding stream to assist them with that endeavor."

The bill would not authorize any new money to pay for the spending accounts. Instead, the money would come from the existing state aid provided to K-12 schools.

"Teachers need supplies. Teachers need to be paid more. We’re not going to accomplish that by just moving the same money around," said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, who did not vote to advance the bill.

The total cost would be about $8 million statewide, a Legislative Services Agency staffer estimated.

The bill would direct any unspent money from the accounts to be returned to the school district to be used to raise teacher salaries.

Trone Garriott said the bill puts teachers in a difficult position by directing the unspent money to go towards paying for teachers to get raises.

"With such a significant budget, why couldn’t we do an $8 million appropriation to show that we really care about the issue and we want to help in a way that is going to make it possible for school districts to give that support?" she said.

Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, a former superintendent, said he agrees that teachers need more financial support in their classrooms, but he wants to have further discussions on the bill before he's comfortable with it.

"Schools are going to budget differently based on their schools’ needs, their student needs and their student expectations," he said. "This attempts to mandate how they’re going to develop their budget."

Iowa bill would give teachers spending accounts for classroom supplies