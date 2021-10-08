Iowa teen’s 50-year-old cold case murder finally solved, police identify killer through DNA evidence

Iowa police have solved the 50-year-old cold case murder of a 17-year-old girl through DNA evidence.

Cedar Rapids police have identified Maureen Brubaker Farley’s killer as George M. Smith who died in 2013 at the age of 94.

Two teenage boys found Farley’s body in a wooded ravine in what is now Tait Cummins Park, on Sept. 24, 1971. She was partially clothed with no shoes. An autopsy report determined she had been sexually assaulted and struck in the head, causing a skull fracture that killed her.

Farley’s mother, Mary Brubaker, long suspected Smith was responsible, having written to police six months after her daughter’s death. Smith was an acquaintance of Farley’s at the diner where she worked. He also worked at a liquor store near her apartment.

Police interviewed Smith in 1971 but did not have enough evidence to charge him or any other suspect.

DNA technology unavailable at the time of Farley's killing allowed police to confirm that Smith was Farley’s killer.

Farley’s sister, Lisa Schenzel, told Fox News the family is relieved to have some closure but is still angry her killer died before justice could be served.

"We’ve had some time to get used to the (case being solved). I guess we were in shock. Then we went through a little bit of anger, I think, because he was allowed to live his life without facing justice in this world," Schenzel said. "Maybe we didn’t (get) full justice in this world, but I’m sure that he did in the next."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.