Iowa teen believed to be first victim of California serial killer identified 49 years later

Authorities identified a man who was killed 49 years ago in California as an Iowa resident and believe he was one of the first victims of a notorious serial killer that killed young men in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to identify the body of Michael Ray Schlicht, of Cedar Rapids, 49 years later through genetic genealogy, authorities said in statement in late November. Schlicht was 17 at the time of his death.

Schlicht's body was found near a road located northeast of Laguna Beach, California, on Sept. 14, 1974. Authorities at the time believed the teenager died from an accidental alcohol and diazepam intoxication.

Authorities were unable to identify the body at the time and listed him as “John Doe.”

Who is the Scorecard Killer?

In 1980, Orange County Homicide investigators noted there were other young men dying of alcohol and diazepam intoxication in the same area where Schlicht's body was found. Authorities eventually classified the deaths as homicides.

Randy Steven Kraft, also known as the “Scorecard Killer,” was arrested in 1983 after a California Highway Patrol officer found a dead man in the passenger seat of his car during a traffic stop.

The dead passenger, identified as Terry Lee Gambrel, 25, had empty beer bottles and an open prescription bottle of Lorazepam around his feet.

Authorities found a coded list of what's believed to be names of 67 victims in Kraft’s trunk. Kraft was convicted of 16 murders on Aug. 11, 1989. He was later sentenced to death.

The Orange County District Attorney chose not to file charges on an additional 10 murders that Kraft was suspected of committing, authorities said in the statement.

Randy Kraft listens in a courtroom in Santa Ana, Calif., Aug. 11, 1989, as a jury recommends he should die in the gas chamber for his two-decade spree of sexual violence and mutilation that left at least 16 young men and boys dead.

Investigators: New tech helped ID victim

Investigator Bob Taft, who first heard about Schlicht's case in 2016, said investigative genetic genealogy wasn't available at the time of Schlicht's death. But Taft and investigator Lauren Felix Felix said they believed there was a possibility that Schlicht was a victim of Kraft because of the time and the manner of his death.

So the Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators submitted tissue samples from Schlicht to a private forensic biotechnology company in order to develop a DNA profile in November 2022, authorities said.

"Unfortunately, genealogy wasn't a thing at the time," Taft said. " ... I remembered looking at the file (and) there were no investigative leads."

Investigative genetic genealogy, which first emerged in 2018, is an investigatory tool that has been used to solve cold cases in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine, often through commonly used businesses like 23andMe and Ancestry.

Taft and Felix identified the grandparents of the unknown teenager in October 2023 through the DNA samples, they said. "We researched all of their descendants and did not find any clear evidence a male was missing," Felix said.

Investigators reached out to a granddaughter of the couple in Iowa who told Felix she had not seen her brother since April 1974. Taft and Felix were able to gather a DNA sample from the woman's mother and compare it to the unidentified body.

"Earlier this week we received word from the Department of Justice that it was a match and that our Doe was Michael Ray Schlicht," Felix said.

Department officials have notified family members, authorities said. Schlicht's family is in the process of having a headstone installed to mark his final resting place.

Will the Scorecard Killer be charged in Iowan's death?

Kraft, 78, is currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison. Whether he's charged with Schlicht's death is up to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Felix said.

For Felix, the cold case was one of the most intense and rewarding jobs she has worked on, she said.

"I keep saying it's the highlight of my career," Felix said. "Not only to have that match but to have met his family. They've been waiting for answers for nearly 50 years. His mom told us she prayed every day for that day to come. For her to have that resolution was an incredible moment."

Taft and Felix are continuing to work on Schlicht’s case and are asking anyone with information to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or at crimestoppers.org.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

