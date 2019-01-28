Iowa teen found dead days after leaving home during snowstorm following argument with parents

MARSHALLTOWN, Ia. — A missing 13-year-old boy was found dead five days into the search for the Iowa teen, police said Sunday.

Corey Brown's body was found in a secluded area on the west side of the city, police said in a news release. The police said that no criminal activity was suspected but that many scenarios were still being investigated. The temperature dipped below zero three straight days after Brown went missing.

Brown was last seen Tuesday night, when he left his parents’ home on Marshalltown's south side after having a "disciplinary discussion" in which his phone was taken away, Police Chief Michael Tupper said at a news conference Thursday.

"The community obviously is pretty devastated,” said Marshalltown native Jonathan Bizios on Sunday. “I think the majority of us were expecting some better news. I guess that's kind of human nature — to think the best."

Bizios, the operator of the Minuteman Inc. print shop in Marshalltown, made more than 1,000 fliers featuring Brown’s face that were plastered around town last week.

“I think that everybody in town really sort of identifies with how the family is feeling right now,” said Bizios, 38. “None of us can really imagine what (the family is) going through."

He has already heard talk of the community organizing to support the family, though he didn’t know of any specifics Sunday.

Authorities declined to comment further Sunday. Brown's family, through police, asked that their privacy be respected. Friends, neighbors and other residents also declined to or couldn't be reached to comment.

Police did not specify the location where the body was found or whether that area had been searched over the previous five days. It's not publicly known the condition of Brown's body or how long he might have been at the location where he was found. Police have not said whether they received any useful tips during their search.

Further details will be released when they become available, police said in Sunday's release.

Corey Brown

"Our hearts bleed for the Brown family," Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer said in a written statement Sunday. "The whole city and all well-wishers will keep them in our thoughts and continue our prayers for them."

The Marshalltown school district also released a written statement Sunday about Brown's death: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Brown family and those close to Corey. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed." Counselors will assist students at Miller Middle School and Marshalltown High School.

When Brown didn't turn up immediately after he left home, concern for the eighth-grader's well-being was considerable because of several inches of new snow that fell Tuesday and Wednesday and the brutally cold low temperatures that have befallen the area every night since. Friday's low was 12 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

A couple hundred people, many in snowsuits and winter boots, offered Wednesday to help police. But officials, after thanking them for their dedication, sent the volunteers on their way so that the physical search could be handled by a few dozen trained professionals.